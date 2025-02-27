2025 Audi A5 Is More Expensive Than The A4 It Replaces, But Still Undercuts BMW And Mercedes

The Audi A4 is dead, but Audi's midsize four-ish-door lives on in the new A5, which also supplants the outgoing A5 Sportback in the lineup. Unfortunately for prospective A4 purchasers, that increment in the model name comes with a fairly substantial price bump compared to the outgoing car. Fortunately, though, it's a bump that still means Audi undercuts the German competition — if by less than before, with the new car starting at $48,995 after $1,295 in destination fees.

That's a $700 drop from the prior A5 Sportback, but a $3,600 jump from the outgoing A4's $45,395 cost. The new pricing puts Audi right between the BMW 330i's $47,125 MSRP and the Mercedes C300's $49,600 cost. Quattro comes standard on the A5, though, and adding all-wheel drive to those competitors bumps the Audi down to cheapest place, with the 330i xDrive and C300 4Matic asking $49,125 and $51,600, respectively. The Audi is also cheaper than BMW's 4 Series Gran Coupe, which is the closest equivalent to the A5's liftback body style — the 430i Gran Coupe starts at $50,825, while the AWD version is two grand more. I'm putting a blanket "after destination" on all these prices, because you're as tired of reading those words as I am of writing them.