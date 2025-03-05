Volvo ES90 Liftback Sedan Revealed As The Most Powerful Volvo Ever

Following teasers that talked about the new Volvo ES90's computing power and fast-charging capabilities, the Swedish automaker has fully unveiled its flagship electric sedan, which takes the place of the S90 in the lineup. It looks pretty much as we expected — a familiar Volvo sedan shape with styling cues from the EX30 and EX90 crossovers — but underneath its skin it's radical in a way we haven't seen from a Volvo before. The company has played with high-performance models, like the V60 Polestar wagon and the EX90's Performance trim, but the ES90 takes it another step further by having way more power than any Volvo before it.

In rear-wheel-drive single-motor trim, the ES90 has 249 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque, which will take it to 60 mph in a respectable 6.7 seconds. The single-motor ES90 has a 92-kWh battery pack of which 88 kWh is usable, giving it a range of 404 miles on the European WLTP cycle. Upgrade to the Twin Motor model that adds a second motor to the front axle and you get 442 hp and 494 lb-ft, along with a larger battery pack with 102 kWh of usable capacity. The Twin Motor has a 0-to-60 time of 5.3 seconds and a 435-mile range. But if that's not enough, select the Performance trim and you get a whopping 670 hp and 635 lb-ft, bringing the 0-to-60 time down to just 3.9 seconds while still offering a 435-mile range. That's 160 hp more than the EX90 Performance (but 36 fewer lb-ft), and the ES90 is nearly a second quicker to 60 mph than its SUV sibling. Dual-chamber air suspension is offered on all variants.

Every version of the ES90 has an 800-volt architecture that allows for strong fast-charging power. The single-motor car will charge at up to 300 kW, good enough to add 171 miles in 10 minutes of charging, while the dual-motor models will charge at up to 350 kW, adding 186 miles in 10 minutes (both are Euro figures). Volvo says the ES90 can charge from 10 to 80 percent in as little as 20 minutes, and it supports both Plug and Charge and bi-directional charging.