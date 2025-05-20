Watch Ford's Video Game–Style Telemetry To See Exactly Where The Mustang GTD Cut Five Seconds Off At The Nürburgring

Any of us who grew up on racing video games will be familiar with the concept of a ghost lap. When you've set a benchmark lap the game will save your lap so you can use it as a ghostly competitor, a specter of a rabbit for your digital avatar to chase down and pass. The ghost allows you to instantly know where your previous lap is better or worse than your current lap at a glance. It's a fun way to compete against your own best self, especially in a time before online gaming.

When Ford took its over-the-top Mustang GTD to the Nürburgring and set an impressive sub-seven-minute lap time, the big brains at Blue Oval knew there was more time to be found, so they went out and found five and a half seconds, then overlayed the new lap on top of the old lap's onboard video so you can easily see where the current GTD sits against the car Ford brought to Germany last year. With professional racing driver Dirk Müller aboard for both laps to maintain consistency, the GTD improved up the all-time 'Ring production car lap record list from just behind the Porsche 918 Spyder hypercar to within a tenth of the Lamborghini Huracán Performante LP640-4. Both of those cars feature all-wheel drive, while the Ford remains rear-driven.

This is what a 6:57.68 lap looks like when stacked up against a 6:52.072 lap.