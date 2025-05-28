The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum's $60M Renovation Puts It Among The Best Car Museums In The Country

Prior to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum shutting down in 2023 for a 17-month extensive renovation, it was kind of just an okay museum. The inside of the building looked like it was straight out of the 1980s because it was, with monochromatic walls and somewhat staid graphics and displays. I visited the museum when I came to Indy for the 500 in 2023, the museum was closed for all of 2024, so when I came back to the track last weekend for the 109th running, I was excited to check out the changes the design team had affected. It took little more than a step through the front door to see just how far they'd taken it. I had a little over an hour to poke around the museum, and I probably could have spent four more without examining every artifact and placard. This is now maybe the best racing museum in the country, and among the best car museums anywhere.

Bradley Brownell

The only thing the IMS Museum doesn't have in its corner is size, lacking the grandiosity and gravitas of The Petersen in Los Angeles, The LeMay in Seattle, or The Gilmore in my Hickory Corners, Mich. home town. That aside, every inch of the IMS Museum is now elevated to the level of these greats.

The museum, in recent years, has sold hundreds of millions of dollars worth of collection cars that aren't related to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to focus exclusively on the cars that have raced at The Brickyard. The Museum's Mercedes-Benz W196 R recently sold for around $58 million, while the former collection Le Mans-winning Ferrari 250 LM brought in around $34.5 million. In addition to working with RM Sothebys, the museum sold 83 lots on Bring A Trailer.