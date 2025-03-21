This NASCAR Team Is Celebrating The Time It Helped Lotus Win The Indy 500 With A Gorgeous Throwback Scheme

Clark's number 85 car was the first rear-engine car to ever win at Indy, due in large part to its more aerodynamic shape and better handling character around the Brickyard, but the Wood Brothers brought innovation to the team's pit stops. The Woods came up with an innovative gravity-feed pressurized venturi fueling system that packed a car to the brim in mere seconds while other teams were still relying on fuel cans and pumps. According to a recounting from Leonard Wood one of the Indianapolis pit stall inspectors didn't believe it would work, and bet the team that they "couldn't pour 20 gallons a minute to come out of that tank." The team knew their secret weapon in the pits would help them win the race and didn't take the bet for fear of actually taking that man's money. "We connected it and stopped it. We put 58 gallons in in 15 seconds." confessed Wood. "That was pretty awesome, really."

Clark, who led 190 of the 200 laps that year, took the win by a little under two minutes at the end. The Wood Brothers still say that Clark used a single set of tires for the full 500 mile race. It's safe to say that Josh Berry will need more than one set of Goodyears to make it to the end of this weekend's Goodyear 400 at Darlington. Maybe with some quick pit stops and a fast Ford engine Berry can find his way to victory lane again after winning last weekend's Las Vegas round.