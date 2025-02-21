Petersen Museum's Brilliant New Ken Block Exhibit Helped Me Grieve The Passing Of A Childhood Hero

The tragic passing of American rally legend, vehicular Gymkhana innovator, Hoonigan founder and DC Shoe co-founder Ken Block in early 2023 devastated car enthusiasts. Block and his series of Gymkhana videos brought the excitement of motorsport to an audience of over half a billion people around the world, including this humble writer. Born in my hometown of Long Beach, California, Block's jovial, unpretentious attitude and passion for motorsports resonated with me as an already car-obsessed early adolescent. The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, California has a new exhibit dedicated to his myriad contributions, called "People's Champ: The Impact Of Ken Block." Open from now through October, it's a fitting ode to the motorsports legend. I expected the exhibit to be impressive, but I didn't expect it to help me process and grieve the passing of Block, one of my childhood heroes.

The Petersen is widely regarded as one of the finest automotive museums in the world, but the current selection of exhibits might be the most compelling I've ever seen there. The Ken Block exhibit is housed on the museum's second floor in the Meyer Family Gallery, but crossing the threshold feels entirely transformative. When you enter the gallery, you get the same feeling that you do when you pass from Frontierland into Star Wars land at Disneyland California; you walk through the entrance and it's as though you've entered the Ken Block dimension, where nothing else in the world exists or matters.