The Indy 500 Trophy Is Crafted From $80,000 Worth Of Sterling Silver And Just Begging For A Heist

I don't particularly care about the value of the trophy, which Indy claims around $3.5 million, because it would be perhaps the most difficult item in history to fence by dint of its recognizability, and melting it down for the silver is pure blasphemy. I want this trophy because it's a truly beautiful piece of art. Each of those little faces, marking some of the greatest racing drivers of all time, stares out at you as if to pierce your very soul. As much as I want admire four tiny Hélio Castroneves faces, really, it's the little naked flag-waving guy on top that makes it so desirable for me.

In my opinion, the best time to try to steal this trophy is this Sunday night. After all the pomp an circumstance in the run up to the race, after the 500 mile race is run, and after all of the myriad fans and spectators have shuffled out of the Brickyard, it's time for post-race winner requirements. The victor of the race, whomever of the 33 starters they may be, has to stick around for hours for photo commitments, sponsor events, and interviews. At some point in all that kerfuffle, we can poke around in the background waiting for the right moment. Perhaps dressed as Speedway janitors we can wheel a trash can over to the trophy and drop it in without anyone being the wiser, then wheel it away. Or maybe we could pull a Grinch and say we're taking it to be cleaned and we'll bring it right back. I'm from 'round the way, I'm leavin' here with somethin'.

And, uh, Roger Penske, if you're reading this, please don't cancel my tickets to the race. I'm definitely not going to steal the Borg-Warner.