How The Death Of The Indy 500's Most Dominant Driver Threatened Racing's Very Existence

Josef Newgarden will attempt to become the first driver to win three consecutive Indianapolis 500s this Sunday. The back-to-back winner has a tough task ahead of him after being relegated to the back of the field because of Penske's most recent cheating scandal. Five other drivers have attempted to three-peat the Indy 500, and this year is the 70th anniversary of the only fatal attempt. Bill Vukovich, the 1953 and 1954 Indy 500 winner, died in a crash while leading the 1955 edition of the Memorial Day classic. His death would catalyze a movement to ban racing in the United States.

Vukovich was the greatest driver of his era and arguably the most dominant in Indy 500 history. He was born in Alameda, California to Serbian immigrants in 1918 and came to fame racing in California's prolific midget car scene after World War II. Vukovich would be the harbinger of the 500's Roadster Era, a fondly-remembered period when the race was dominated by machines purpose-built for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Southern California.

The roadsters featured engines and driveshafts mounted offset to the left of the chassis' centerline to round corners at higher speeds. The driver's seating position was also offset to the right and lower than traditional speedway cars, lowering the center of gravity. According to the Speedway, Vukovich himself coined the roadster misnomer when he first saw the Kurtis Kraft machine that he debuted at the 1952 Indianapolis 500.