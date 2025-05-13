Tesla Is Desperate To Unload New Model Ys

Tesla refreshed the Model Y earlier this year, taking a crossover with poorly aging style and redesigning it to look like everyone's favorite truck: The Tesla Cybertruck, which has in no way become a problematic vehicle at all. Everyone loves the Cybertruck, and borrowing its distinctive light bars for the Model Y could only help sales. Right? From Reuters:

Tesla investors had pinned their hopes on a refresh of the company's flagship compact SUV to reinvigorate sales. But rock-bottom financing deals for the Model Y and its easy availability suggest that this expectation is unrealistic. The electric vehicle maker is offering financing deals as low as 0% on the spanking new version of the Model Y. While other automakers including Kia and General Motors are offering similar deals on some EV models, such offers within weeks of a model rolling out are rare. Early signs of weak demand for the restyled Model Y- launched in January – come amid stiff competition and customer aversion to CEO Elon Musk's divisive politics.

The styling is, of course, not the only issue with the Model Y. Elon Musk personally took 260,000 federal workers out of new-car-buying contention this year, and in so doing angered many others who will likely no longer ever consider a Tesla product. Plus there are also just better competitors on the market now, with less nauseating suspension tuning and usable rear headroom.