Elon Musk Says Tesla Robotaxi Service Is Starting Next Month, But It'll Be Extremely Limited

Elon Musk says Tesla is going to launch its autonomous ride-hailing service next month near its headquarters in Austin, Texas. Even if that does happen the number of cars and service area will be extremely limited for "safety reasons." Oh, and they won't be using Tesla's bespoke "Cybercab" yet either.

Instead, it seems that Tesla will use 10 (yes 10) Model Ys to start its program with no one behind the wheel. Remote operators will monitor the vehicle for safety reasons, Musk said. He added that Tesla will start at "probably 10 for a week." From there, it'll increase to "20,30, 40." Within a few months, Musk wants to be at "a thousand" and then it'll expand to other cities. Given what we know about Tesla's robotaxi promises, I wouldn't hold my breath that any of this will really happen. From Automotive News:

Musk said the company is emphasizing safety first. "We're going to be extremely paranoid about the deployment, as we should be," he said. "We'll be watching what the cars are doing very carefully." In 2019, Musk predicted that Tesla would have 1 million robotaxis on the road by 2020 but has yet to deploy a single vehicle. Musk told CNBC he's confident the technology is ready following recent testing. "We have cars driving 24/7 with drivers in the cars and we see essentially no interventions," Musk said of the Austin testing program. Interventions happen when a safety driver needs to take over for a variety of reasons.

Doing things in the name of "safety" is such a good cop-out for this program's limited implementation. It's going to be limited to sections of Austin that are easier to drive in — geofencing the vehicles to keep them within the area's boundaries.

Musk also repeated his plan to have Tesla owners loan their vehicles out to Tesla's robotaxi fleet for a share of the revenue. We'll all be long-dead by the time anything like that happens, unfortunately.

Here's to another chapter in Tesla's long book of robotaxi promises. Let's see where this page takes us.