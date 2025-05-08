New XC70 SUV Will Be Volvo's First Extended-Range Plug-In Hybrid, With 124 Miles Of EV Range In China

Despite a pair of great new EVs that bookend both sides of the price and size spectrum in the EX30 and EX90, Volvo is having a tough time in the U.S. both in terms of sales and manufacturing. Volvo sales in China are down recently, but a new model for a competitive segment should rectify that. This week Volvo released the first teasers of the new XC70, an SUV with no relation to the old lifted wagon XC70. It'll be Volvo's first extended-range plug-in hybrid, offering up to 124 miles of pure electric range on the Chinese cycle.

Volvo says the XC70 was "designed to meet the demand for longer-range plug-in hybrids in China," but it may be sold in other markets eventually. Sadly, the U.S. probably won't be one of them, at least not for now given the state of our tariffs. Europe is getting the ES90 sedan that's built in China, so the XC70 could make it to the continent as well.