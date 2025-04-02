'Mario Kart World' For Switch 2 Improves On The 'Forza Horizon' Open-World Playbook By Letting You Race As A Cow

It appears from the trailer that players in "World" won't be limited in the karts they choose to explore the open world with. There are standard karts, buggy-style offroad karts, even what appears to be a '90s F-150–esque truck with rally lights. Different karts also come with different outfits in "World," and I would like to personally extend my thanks to whoever decided Peach should ride a Honda XL 600LM-inspired dual sport in Daisy Dukes and a cropped pink jacket. Absolute fashion icon. That's exactly how I would dress for motorcycling if crashes weren't real.

The Switch 2 releases on June 5 for $449.99, with "Mario Kart World" priced at $79.99. The game can be bundled with a Switch 2 for $499.99, a marked increase from the $299.99 "Mario Kart 8" bundle for the outgoing Switch. That's more expensive than a $299 Xbox Series S and a $59.99 copy of "Forza Horizon 5," and only about $20 less than a $449.99 PlayStation 5 with a $69.99 copy of "Gran Turismo 7" — a bundle that would include my personal 2024 Game of the Year, "Astro Bot."

Nintendo's latest kart racer expands the series in some very interesting ways, but only time will tell whether the company has priced itself out of its own game. With competitors offering more choices in racing games for the same or less money, it remains to be seen whether Nintendo's pricing gamble here will pay off. If you're on the fence about preordering, though, just remember — prices sure aren't going down as tariffs loom.