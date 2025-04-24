McLaren Is Pulling The Plug On Formula E Program As Saudi Money Dries Up

Reports from The Race indicate that supercar manufacturer McLaren is backing out of its Formula E commitments when the series shifts to Gen 4 for the 2027 season. McLaren joined the series when it took over the championship-winning team abandoned by Mercedes, for the 2023 season as a customer Nissan team with financial sponsorship support from the Saudi Arabian dystopian super city project NEOM. The contract with NEOM was for the entirety of Gen 3, from 2023 to 2026, with an option to extend the deal another four years. As the wildly-exciting Gen 3 rule set comes to a close next year, NEOM has reportedly opted not to extend the contract, and McLaren has informed the team that it will be exiting the series as a result to focus on its newly-announced Le Mans Hypercar program. This leaves team boss Ian James looking for a new title sponsor and manufacturer partnership for his HWA team to continue to fight in the championship in the future.

McLaren has, thus far, had middling success in Formula E winning just once in early 2024 despite securing four pole positions and a few podiums with veteran racer Sam Bird and newcomer Taylor Barnard. The team seems to be on the right track in 2025, though the hectic shuffle of Gen 3 Evo racing hasn't seemed to fall in their favor quite yet, I suspect the team will see the top step of the podium at some point this season.