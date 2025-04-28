F1 Abandoned Its Mystique To Become A Docuseries Generator

The current high tide for Formula 1's popularity, especially among young people and in the United States, is attributed primarily to Netflix's docuseries "Formula 1: Drive to Survive." The masses were offered unprecedented access to the drivers, the team bosses and the palace intrigue behind the globe-trotting world championship. However, like countless commercial successes before it, executives have seemingly learned the wrong lessons from the wildly popular docuseries. F1's mystique that created the initial appeal of "Drive to Survive" has been replaced with heavily commercialized, curated access, as displayed by an upcoming documentary called "The Seat" that follows Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli.

It's easy to forget how controversial the presence of Netflix production crews was among F1's teams during the 2018 season. Mercedes and Ferrari, the two teams competing for the championship, opted out of participating in the first season. In some ways, it worked to F1's advantage. Producers were forced to focus on teams further down the field, which gave fans a reason to care about the drivers who were winning races consistently. It highlighted how small struggles matter in F1 and why scoring a single point or a podium for some teams can feel like winning a race. The show's popularity enticed the front-running teams to get on board.