West Coast Port Shipments From China Down 45% And Declining In Response To Trump Tariffs

The World Trade Organization estimates that trade between the U.S. and China could fall by as much as 80% if the tariffs aren't deleted soon, threatening trillions of dollars in imports and exports. Not only will this mean a decrease in goods and potentially dramatic shortages on store shelves within six to eight weeks, but a knock-on effect of dramatically reduced shipping volumes, impacting the nation's infrastructure. If there is nothing to deliver there will be dramatically reduced demand for port workers, truckers, load handlers, container builders, and retail store workers. Unemployment is already climbing, and seemingly will only get worse in the coming months.

According to U.S. logistics group Flexport, companies are waiting to import goods in anticipation of a trade deal between Washington and China. Importers are waiting to use up current inventory before ordering fresh stock, while some are holding stock at bonded warehouses where inventory can be stored without duty, and only paying taxes on withdrawal, hoping tariffs will be reduced before they need the stock. Some importers are diverting their Chinese goods to Canada, where import fees are significantly less. While the Trump Administration scrambles to roll out tariff exemptions on products important to the U.S. economy's survival, and Trump himself predicting tariffs will "come down substantially," Beijing stated on Friday that it was not engaging with the U.S. on trade policy, according to Financial Times. If you're waiting for tariffs to come down, you're going to have to keep waiting, because China isn't coming to the table.