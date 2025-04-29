Trump To Scale Back Auto Tariffs

The Trump tariffs have thrown much of the economic world into chaos, from the biggest of automakers to the smallest of Temu impulse shoppers. Unfortunately for the Temu buyers, though, only the former is getting any kind of tariff relief. A new plan from the Trump administration promises to remove the doubling of tariffs for automakers, meaning they'll pay the import tax or the tax on supplies like steel and aluminum, but not both. From Reuters:

President Donald Trump's administration will move to reduce the impact of his automotive tariffs on Tuesday by alleviating some duties imposed on foreign parts in domestically manufactured cars and keeping tariffs on cars made abroad from piling on top of other ones, officials said. ... The move to soften the effects of auto levies is the latest by his administration to show some flexibility on tariffs, which have sown turmoil in financial markets, created uncertainty for businesses and sparked fears of a sharp economic slowdown.

Honestly, at this point, who even knows what the administration will do next. It's possible that Trump advisors will slowly chip away at the tariffs, but it's equally possible that Trump himself will come out on Truth Social later today and yell about how this tariff relief is fake news. I'm so glad I don't have to run a multinational business in this regulatory environment, I'll tell you that much.