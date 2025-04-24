Half Of Americans Hold Negative Opinions Of Tesla And Elon Musk

Americans are starting to sour on Elon Musk and Tesla. I know there's a lot of evidence to support that, whether it's sales numbers in free fall, a nasty stock price downturn or acts of vandalism against showrooms and vehicles, it's easy to see people aren't fans of Musk and Tesla at the moment. Now, though, a new poll is shedding light on just how unpopular the CEO and his car company are.

A CNBC All-America Economy survey found that over 47% of the general public has a negative view of Tesla itself. 24% say they're neutral and just 27% say they've got a positive opinion about the Austin, Texas-based automaker. For comparison: 33% of people say they've got a positive view of General Motors, 51% say they're neutral and only 10% have an outright negative opinion about GM.

Musk's numbers are just as gnarly as Tesla's. 48% of the folks polled said they had a negative view of the CEO compared to 36% who say they dig what he's doing. Somehow, 16% of people are neutral on the man, and I don't understand why or how. Unsurprisingly, the splits are pretty clear along political party lines. Among Democrats, Musk's net approval rating is -82. It gets slightly better with a -49 for independents. Of course, the GOP loves their current golden boy, and that's why he has a +56 among Republicans.