What Foreign Cars Will Still Be Worth It After The Tariff Price Hikes?

President Trump's so-called "Liberation Day" has come and gone, but the announced slate of tariffs will impact our everyday lives for the foreseeable future. The 25% tariff on imported cars and car parts is expected to spike prices. It's clear that Americans want to buy foreign-made cars because sales rose by 10% in March as buyers moved in anticipation of the trade taxes. With this in mind, some foreign-made models will still appeal to drivers despite the absurd premium.

What foreign cars will still be desirable after the price hikes? It is important to note that just because a car carries Ford's Blue Oval or Chevy's Bowtie does not mean it's a domestic vehicle. For example, Ford announced last year that its Oakville Assembly plant in Ontario would begin building its Super Duty trucks in 2026. Similarly, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is built at the Cuautitlán Assembly plant in Mexico.