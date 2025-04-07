What Foreign Cars Will Still Be Worth It After The Tariff Price Hikes?
President Trump's so-called "Liberation Day" has come and gone, but the announced slate of tariffs will impact our everyday lives for the foreseeable future. The 25% tariff on imported cars and car parts is expected to spike prices. It's clear that Americans want to buy foreign-made cars because sales rose by 10% in March as buyers moved in anticipation of the trade taxes. With this in mind, some foreign-made models will still appeal to drivers despite the absurd premium.
What foreign cars will still be desirable after the price hikes? It is important to note that just because a car carries Ford's Blue Oval or Chevy's Bowtie does not mean it's a domestic vehicle. For example, Ford announced last year that its Oakville Assembly plant in Ontario would begin building its Super Duty trucks in 2026. Similarly, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is built at the Cuautitlán Assembly plant in Mexico.
Tariffs won't deter the Prancing Horse
When I think of foreign automakers who can't afford to abandon the American market, Ferrari is the first that comes to mind. One in four Ferrari vehicles are sold in the United States. In response to the tariffs, Ferrari announced that it would be increasing its prices by 10% on models imported after April 2, Reuters reports. I see zero indication that people considering buying an SF90 or a Roma are going to change their minds. Brands like Ferrari, Porsche and Bugatti transcend the auto industry and their prospective buyers are usually willing to pay a premium to get their hands on the newest models and cherished classics.
Be sure to share your choices and reasoning in the comments section below. I promise not to judge you if your hot take is that the Chrysler Pacifica is worth eating the tariff price hike.