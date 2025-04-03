These Cars Will See The Biggest Sales Drops In The U.S. Once Republican Tariffs Hit, According To Our Readers
Well, Republican tariffs are here to make basically every new vehicle more expensive. And since the supply chain is global, that includes vehicles assembled in the U.S., too. As a result, some vehicles are going to get a lot more difficult to sell, even if not all vehicles are affected in the same way. The Toyota Corolla, for example, may be the closest thing there is to a tariff-proof car. Sadly, the same can't be said for a whole lot of other cars currently sold here.
On Tuesday, we asked which vehicles you thought would see the biggest drop in sales. Unfortunately for a few of you, we couldn't accept "all of them" as an answer, but individual brands still worked. RIP Lotus. We're gonna miss you. Let's take a look at some of the most popular answers, with the comment that generated the most discussion thrown in at the end, too, just for a little extra fun.
Every Alfa Romeo
I think there's a decent likelihood Alfa Romeo just pulls out of the U.S. They are struggling even without the tariff. So that could be a 100% decrease in sales.
Suggested by: Neal Richards
Volkswagen ID Buzz
VW ID Buzz, easy. It's already severely overpriced in the mid 60s. Paying an extra 25 percent on top of that is laughable.
Suggested by: Robert
Every Tesla
Tesla's lineup.
The anger at Trump and Musk over these insane policies and the damage they are causing will probably last longer than the actual policies will.
Suggested by: Connor Paull
Ford Maverick
Ford Maverick will take a big hit. Mav has been going up and up in price every year and with the tariff the price will now be near the same as the larger US built full mid and full sized competition.
Suggested by: copperhead
Polestar 2
Polestar 2. They are 100% made in China and are hatchbacks. The Polestar 3 is made in SC and is an SUV. I cannot see the 2 doing better than the 3.
Suggested by: PostOMatic2000
Every Mitsubishi
Probably any car that sells in small numbers already. If a car brand isn't popular now, higher prices won't make it more popular. Mitsubishi is probably done
Suggested by: Jimboy Junio
Every Audi
If the tarrifs hit Europe, Audi is going to have a rough time.
Suggested by: BuddyS
Mazda CX-5
From what my local Mazda dealer told me the Mazda CX-5 is going to be a hard sell as it will be priced over the CX-5O with the tariffs.
Suggested by: Stinky Stu
Dodge Hornet
The hornet and toenail. No Jeep Avenger. Bye DS.
Suggested by: Ken
And a bonus comment, just for fun
They are American tariffs. Have nothing to do with a political party. We are one nation. Rules apply to anyone equally. Division is not necessary unless your goal is instability. Cue the whataboutism now about instability. And you are justified. But know that it's not solving anything, just making the country worse.
Suggested by: HerbsComingSoon