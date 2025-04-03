These Cars Will See The Biggest Sales Drops In The U.S. Once Republican Tariffs Hit, According To Our Readers

Well, Republican tariffs are here to make basically every new vehicle more expensive. And since the supply chain is global, that includes vehicles assembled in the U.S., too. As a result, some vehicles are going to get a lot more difficult to sell, even if not all vehicles are affected in the same way. The Toyota Corolla, for example, may be the closest thing there is to a tariff-proof car. Sadly, the same can't be said for a whole lot of other cars currently sold here.

On Tuesday, we asked which vehicles you thought would see the biggest drop in sales. Unfortunately for a few of you, we couldn't accept "all of them" as an answer, but individual brands still worked. RIP Lotus. We're gonna miss you. Let's take a look at some of the most popular answers, with the comment that generated the most discussion thrown in at the end, too, just for a little extra fun.