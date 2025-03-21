Trump Wants To Send Tesla Vandals To Prison In El Salvador

People across the country and around the world are expressing their displeasure with Elon Musk and Tesla, whether with their wallets or with their incendiaries. The latter has gotten popular in Europe as well as here in the States, with some Tesla protesters allegedly torching cars to get back at the eugenicist transphobe cutting government workers and services. Musk's friend President Donald Trump has already promised to treat any alleged Tesla vandals as domestic terrorists, but expanded on what that might actually mean in a Truth Social post Friday: Trump wants to send the "sick terrorist thugs" to prisons in El Salvador.

So far, three individuals have been charged in connection with destruction of Tesla property: One in Oregon, one in Colorado, and one in South Carolina. Each is accused of using Molotov cocktails to torch Tesla cars, Superchargers, or stores, but no mention has yet been made of any suspect having entered the United States without documentation in order to do so. Still, Trump is interested in sending the three to the Salvadoran prison that has recently served as the administration's dumping ground for migrants: CECOT, a megaprison built to house terrorists.