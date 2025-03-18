This Lamborghini Diablo Kit Car Has More Aura Than Any Real Supercar Ever Could

Kit cars are typically an inherently uncool subgenre of the enthusiast world. By driving a kit car you're living a lie, pushing a narrative that you can afford more car than you really can. Supercars are already decidedly uncool, but spending the time and effort to emulate the supercar looks without any of the supercar performance is just pure dork behavior. That is, unless you lean into it and build something that nobody would ever mistake for the real deal. Pushing your kit car build from mere facsimile to wild manga drawing brought to life is a step toward making your fake Lamborghini kind of cool again. This fiberglass job is slapped over the top of a stretched Pontiac Fiero chassis, because of course it is, and it's on its way toward being a really cool machine, but I think I know how to make the switch flip all the way to cool as heck. It needs an engine swap.

All V6 Pontiac Fieros used the unkillable but hardly high-performance L44 2.8-liter making 140 horsepower and 170 lb-ft of torque. This engine is holding this Lam-faux-ghini back from its true potential. Some Fiero enthusiasts will swap in the relatively easy-to-install Cadillac 4.9-liter L26 V8 with a slightly more impressive 200 horsepower and 275 lb-ft, but this is even still not enough. An early 5.7-liter Lamborghini Diablo, by comparison, pushed 485 horses and 428 lb-ft of torque from its V12 engine, so in order to make this kit car really something special, it should be able to exceed that number. Thankfully General Motors made a 303 horsepower transverse FWD V8 that can be installed in the Fiero engine bay, and fitted with a supercharger for at least 550 ponies. Yeah, that should do it.

Heck, maybe I should buy it and do that very thing.