Tesla Cybertruck Deliveries Paused Because Losing Sharp Metal Body Panels On The Road Is Bad Or Something
This may still come as a surprise to a lot of you, but the Tesla Cybertruck sucks. Not only is it bad at being a truck, it's also a bad vehicle in general. I mean, you can't seriously tell me you'd rather buy a truck that can be bricked by a simple car wash instead of a Rivian R1T? Really? I don't remember any Rivian owners complaining about body panels flying off their trucks while driving, but that's absolutely a thing with Cybertrucks. In fact, body panels flying off has become enough of an issue that Tesla has paused Cybertruck deliveries for now, Electrek reports.
According to members of the Cybertruck Owners Club fan forum, as well as in posts across several other social media sites, Tesla delivery specialists are telling them their Cybertrucks are under a containment hold, which automakers typically use when they need to fix something that went wrong without issuing a recall. And if one screenshot shared by Electrek is correct, the hold has something to do with the giant boomerang-shaped piece of metal that trims the roofline. Coincidentally, that piece of trim was also what fell off the Cybertrucks in multiple videos, as Road & Track first reported on. Hmmm...
We've seen it before
Stainless steel body panels or trim flying off while you're driving is bad, but it's arguably even worse this time because in addition to the trim piece in question being large and pointy, it also isn't the first time the Cybertruck has had a similar issue. Not only did early Cybertrucks have problems with pieces of bed trim coming off, but Tesla was forced to issue an official recall to fix it. You'd think the electric automaker would have checked to make sure the rest of the body panels and trim pieces would run into the same issue, but come on. It's Tesla. Of course, they weren't going to bother with that.
It's also not clear how long the new incEl Camino deliveries have been delayed. That's fine. The longer their deliveries are held up, the longer the rest of the public gets to go without seeing these oligarch-enabling monstrosities on the road. And while it would be nice if huge pieces of metal didn't fly off any new vehicles, if that has to happen, it's definitely better to make sure it stops happening than to cross your fingers and pray it stops on its own. So that's nice. At least for now. Tesla CEO Elon Musk is currently in Washington doing his best to get rid of all regulators and regulations, and you better believe NHTSA is included in that. If he succeeds, who knows what's going to happen to recalls or road safety.