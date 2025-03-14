Tesla Cybertruck Deliveries Paused Because Losing Sharp Metal Body Panels On The Road Is Bad Or Something

Stainless steel body panels or trim flying off while you're driving is bad, but it's arguably even worse this time because in addition to the trim piece in question being large and pointy, it also isn't the first time the Cybertruck has had a similar issue. Not only did early Cybertrucks have problems with pieces of bed trim coming off, but Tesla was forced to issue an official recall to fix it. You'd think the electric automaker would have checked to make sure the rest of the body panels and trim pieces would run into the same issue, but come on. It's Tesla. Of course, they weren't going to bother with that.

It's also not clear how long the new incEl Camino deliveries have been delayed. That's fine. The longer their deliveries are held up, the longer the rest of the public gets to go without seeing these oligarch-enabling monstrosities on the road. And while it would be nice if huge pieces of metal didn't fly off any new vehicles, if that has to happen, it's definitely better to make sure it stops happening than to cross your fingers and pray it stops on its own. So that's nice. At least for now. Tesla CEO Elon Musk is currently in Washington doing his best to get rid of all regulators and regulations, and you better believe NHTSA is included in that. If he succeeds, who knows what's going to happen to recalls or road safety.