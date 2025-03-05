Chevy Built A Near-Production Silverado EV ZR2 That's Going Off-Road Racing In The Mint 400

Chevy calls this new race truck the Silverado EV ZR2. Engineers applied the same formula used on the gas-powered Silverado ZR2 and Colorado ZR2 race trucks. The front and rear suspension has been lifted and tuned for off-road racing, and GM's excellent Multimatic dampers have been fitted. Skid plates, locking differentials and massive 37-inch BF Goodrich KM3 Mud-Terrain tires round out the mechanical package. If this all sounds complicated to you, it's not. Just know that this race tuning means this thing can probably handle some pretty sweet jumps off-road. It's also got a special livery, wider fender flares and a bunch of additional light bars.

There's power to go with those off-road goodies, too. A tri-motor setup means the Silverado EV ZR2 is making 1,100 horsepower, 346 hp more than the dual-motor Silverado EV RST. All that power and off-road know-how is going racing in the Mint 400, with the Chad Hall Racing Team fielding the truck on behalf of the brand. Chevy says its engineers will analyze the truck's performance and apply what they learn to production cars, performance parts and vehicle accessories. Chevy says 98 percent of the ZR2 concept's components are production parts, too.