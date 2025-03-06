The Cars Of 'Anora' Are Part Of What Makes It So Special
Sean Baker's "Anora" just won Best Picture (along with four other Oscars) at this year's Academy Awards. There's a lot that went into making it such a special film, like the fantastic performances, the on-location shooting, the very low budget, the script that turns the idea of a rom-com on its head. I could go on with all of the conventional reasons why this movie was so great. It's well-tread territory, but one thing no one is talking about with "Anora" is how fabulous the car casting choices were, and how they added to the movie in immeasurable ways. Just a quick warning — there are major spoilers in here, so if you haven't seen "Anora" yet, turn back now.
There are only two hero cars in the movie: a white third-generation GMT900 Cadillac Escalade and a reddish-brown W123 Mercedes-Benz E-Class diesel. Some pretty huge chunks of the movie are spent in these cars, with both comedic and dramatic moments happening in their leather-covered seats.
Toros' Cadillac Escalade
The car that gets the most screen time is the Escalade, owned by Toros, godfather to Vanya. It doesn't show up until the second act, but it immediately takes center stage. An Escalade is a great choice for a character who is somewhat connected to the Russian mob, but the fact it's an all-white third-generation 'Lade with upfitted taillights to make a look like a newer model, a tint and rain guards above all the windows is such a good touch. It's very deep Brooklyn, just like the rest of the movie.
Some of the funniest moments of the movie happen in that car, like Toros and Ani yelling at each other over the phone as he drives to Vanya's mansion, the scene with the tow truck driver that ends with the front bumper of the Escalade being ripped off and, of course, Garnik's vomit scene. Throughout the second act of the movie, Anora, Toros, Garnik and Igor drive around deep Brooklyn in this thing, looking for Vanya. A lot happens in this car.
Igor's diesel Mercedes-Benz E-Class
The second most important car in "Anora" has got to be the 1983 W123 Mercedes E-Class diesel. However, unlike the Cadillac's scenes, the funny moments are replaced with serious ones. We first see it from a locked shot on the hood, pointed at Igor in the driver's seat (it's his grandmother's car) with Garnik sitting shotgun.
Baker, the writer, director, editor and producer of the movie, talked a bit about this shot with BorisFX:
They both look intimidating. It's telling the audience: "Something is wrong here. The fairy tale that we just saw wrap up in a happily-ever-after moment is being threatened." I just wanted to sit in that moment. Also, I wanted to establish that car.
That car is where we're going to end up at the end of the film. I really wanted it to be seen in a wide and for people to know that they're in this old 1983 diesel Mercedes, and just feel it. On top of that, Drew Daniels' cinematography was just wonderful.
As it turns out, Baker's parents actually had a very similar Mercedes diesel when he was growing up, and he claims he remembers "every detail of it" down to the way "the windshield wipers sounded."
The final scene
The most emotional part of the entire movie takes place in the front seat of this Mercedes. Igor is dropping Anora off back at her home following the fallout of her now-annulled marriage to Vanya. The two of them have had a — let's say — interesting relationship throughout the movie. One of their very last exchanges actually involves the car. Anora tells Igor that the car is "very you." He asks if she likes it, to which she responds simply "No." From there, Igor gives Anora her wedding ring back, and the two have sex in the front seat of the car before she breaks down and cries in his arms. An understandable situation.
The movie soon fades to black as the credits roll, and the only noise in the background is the pitter-patter of the diesel motor. To me, this final few minutes of the movie is what won it five Oscars. None of that would have been possible without the meticulous car casting of this Mercedes diesel. The impact simply wouldn't have been the same as if they were in a Corolla or something. It's a special movie, and you should really check it out if you can.