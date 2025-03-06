The Cars Of 'Anora' Are Part Of What Makes It So Special

Sean Baker's "Anora" just won Best Picture (along with four other Oscars) at this year's Academy Awards. There's a lot that went into making it such a special film, like the fantastic performances, the on-location shooting, the very low budget, the script that turns the idea of a rom-com on its head. I could go on with all of the conventional reasons why this movie was so great. It's well-tread territory, but one thing no one is talking about with "Anora" is how fabulous the car casting choices were, and how they added to the movie in immeasurable ways. Just a quick warning — there are major spoilers in here, so if you haven't seen "Anora" yet, turn back now.

There are only two hero cars in the movie: a white third-generation GMT900 Cadillac Escalade and a reddish-brown W123 Mercedes-Benz E-Class diesel. Some pretty huge chunks of the movie are spent in these cars, with both comedic and dramatic moments happening in their leather-covered seats.