What Car-Related Movie Mistake Bothers You Most?
Here at Jalopnik we have a lot of opinions about the use of cars in cinema, most of them unimpeachable. As car enthusiasts our eyes are always a little bit more vigilant than the average moviegoer when a two- or four-wheeled vehicle hits the screen. We sit up and pay attention, because we care about how a car fits a character and how the car is used in the movie. We're more likely to notice that the Weyland Yutani Corporation uses Sherp UTVs in "Alien: Romulus," for example. Today's Jalop-to-Jalop film-used car criticism came in the form of Oz Perkins' 2024 Nicolas Cage vehicle "Longlegs" and the 1966 Chevrolet Caprice Custom Wagon with gorgeous wood paneling he drives in the film. As pointed out by my colleague Rob Emslie, Cage is sitting behind the wheel of the car screaming as he meanders down the road, but unfortunately nobody on the production ever shifted the car out of park.
Obviously we know that Cage isn't actually driving the car for this shot, they're either shooting the scene static in a studio and adding in the background motion, or the car is mounted on a flatbed hauler while it drives with the shoot crew pointing their camera in through the passenger window. In either case, the car isn't on, the wheels aren't turning, and the car isn't moving under its own power. Most people would probably never notice such a thing, but we do, because we're nerds.
Lots of car movie snafus
This got us thinking about the little details in movies that drive us car folks nuts. Maybe you hate the number of times drivers shift in the Fast & Furious franchise, the Dodge Charger losing more than four hubcaps in the "Bullitt" chase scene, or the open wheel race car picking up quarters with its tires in "Driven." There are thousands of great options out there from the annals of film history, but this is your chance to tell us about the one that really bothers you. What shows up on your screen and causes you to have a minor car enthusiast freak out? Sound off in the comments below with your favorite terrible car scene in cinema history. Bonus points if you can find a YouTube clip of the scene so we all know what you're talking about. The more obscure the better, naturally.