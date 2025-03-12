What Car-Related Movie Mistake Bothers You Most?

Here at Jalopnik we have a lot of opinions about the use of cars in cinema, most of them unimpeachable. As car enthusiasts our eyes are always a little bit more vigilant than the average moviegoer when a two- or four-wheeled vehicle hits the screen. We sit up and pay attention, because we care about how a car fits a character and how the car is used in the movie. We're more likely to notice that the Weyland Yutani Corporation uses Sherp UTVs in "Alien: Romulus," for example. Today's Jalop-to-Jalop film-used car criticism came in the form of Oz Perkins' 2024 Nicolas Cage vehicle "Longlegs" and the 1966 Chevrolet Caprice Custom Wagon with gorgeous wood paneling he drives in the film. As pointed out by my colleague Rob Emslie, Cage is sitting behind the wheel of the car screaming as he meanders down the road, but unfortunately nobody on the production ever shifted the car out of park.

Obviously we know that Cage isn't actually driving the car for this shot, they're either shooting the scene static in a studio and adding in the background motion, or the car is mounted on a flatbed hauler while it drives with the shoot crew pointing their camera in through the passenger window. In either case, the car isn't on, the wheels aren't turning, and the car isn't moving under its own power. Most people would probably never notice such a thing, but we do, because we're nerds.