These Movies And TV Shows Have The Best Car Casting

Stranger Things.

What makes it impressive to me is that they didn't fall into the classic trap of period pieces.

Most street scenes in most period pieces populate the roads and parking lots with cool cars of that era. All the movies and TV shows based in the 50s have bright pastel colored tail finned cars that look to have about 30 coats of wax on them.

Stranger Things got it right (well other than Barbara's car, but there's a LOT of not right about how that character was treated). It's supposed to be 1983. The parents generally own 5-10 year old cars. The cool car that is driven in 1984/85 by a high school student is a 79, or 6 year old Camaro. The street scenes and parking lots have a lot of dirty late 70s cars with some missing a hubcap or the like.

Which is reality. Imagine a show 30 years ago based in 2025 high school life. And half the parking lot was Hellcats and C8s with an occasional Telsa X or the like and not a single 2010 Camry in sight.

The thing is that Stranger Things Casting must have been hard. Finding a perfect 1983 325 Convertible is do-able in 2023. Finding a rusted out 4 door 1977 4 door sedan... not so doable, because that would have been scrapped