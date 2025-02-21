FIA President Calls For V10s To Return To F1, But That's Never Going To Happen

Formula One exists not as a display of the greatest racing drivers on the planet, but the greatest engineers. Each team is shown the same set of rules and has to interpret them to the best of their abilities. Driver skill is, of course, important, but a substandard driver in the best car can often easily outperform the best driver in a poorly car. Manufacturers like Cadillac, Ford, Audi, Ferrari, and Honda are looking for an engineering challenge that will push the future of road-going product further. Going back to the 1990s might be a fan-favorite move for a little while, but will it actually improve the on-track product? If manufacturers aren't learning from the experience, why would they continue to put up hundreds of millions of dollars to enter the sport? As road cars around the world continue their march toward all-electric propulsion, it makes more and more sense for Formula One to be a hybrid-heavy series. Developing performance-oriented advancements in battery and motor technology and efficiency will give manufacturers a keen competitive advantage in the EV and hybrid space. Why the heck do you think there are so many manufacturers in Formula E?

It is certainly just my opinion, but "sustainable fuels" are an expensive boondoggle leading nowhere, and the FIA is doing itself a disservice by hanging all of its green carbon-neutrality pledges on that hat rack. Electrification is, and remains, the future of motorsport, F1 included.