A few years ago, if you saw a car driving around with nobody behind the wheel, you'd call a pastor and report it as some sort of miracle. These days, self-driving cars have become an increasingly common sight in major metropolitan areas across the United States, where they serve as rideshare vehicles. There has been some public pushback of the expansion of driverless cars, though, specifically with services like Waymo, where some autonomous cars have even been torched. Now, a Denver man has taken it upon himself to trap and egg over 30 Waymos, and police don't plan on doing anything about it.

The man who has been egging the Waymos is described as being in his mid 40s, with a beard and a ponytail. To initiate the egging, he stops his Toyota Corolla in front of a Waymo van, hops out, and retrieves caution cones from his trunk. Then, he places the cones around the autonomous vehicle, effectively rendering it immobile. He finally proceeds to egg the everliving crap out of the Waymos, and occasionally leaves them blocked in with his cones. The assailant is not particularly innovative, given that Phoenix, Ariz. residents used similar tactics when egging Google's autonomous cars back in 2021, but it seems to be an effective strategy.