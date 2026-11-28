A Ponytailed Man In Denver Threw Eggs At Waymos More Than 30 Times, And He's Not Being Charged With Anything
A few years ago, if you saw a car driving around with nobody behind the wheel, you'd call a pastor and report it as some sort of miracle. These days, self-driving cars have become an increasingly common sight in major metropolitan areas across the United States, where they serve as rideshare vehicles. There has been some public pushback of the expansion of driverless cars, though, specifically with services like Waymo, where some autonomous cars have even been torched. Now, a Denver man has taken it upon himself to trap and egg over 30 Waymos, and police don't plan on doing anything about it.
The man who has been egging the Waymos is described as being in his mid 40s, with a beard and a ponytail. To initiate the egging, he stops his Toyota Corolla in front of a Waymo van, hops out, and retrieves caution cones from his trunk. Then, he places the cones around the autonomous vehicle, effectively rendering it immobile. He finally proceeds to egg the everliving crap out of the Waymos, and occasionally leaves them blocked in with his cones. The assailant is not particularly innovative, given that Phoenix, Ariz. residents used similar tactics when egging Google's autonomous cars back in 2021, but it seems to be an effective strategy.
Authorities describe it as a civil matter
According to Denverite, Denver Deputy District Attorney Philip Reinert found no criminal charges were appropriate, describing it as a civil matter. A Waymo investigator told Detective Joseph Zahradnik that it had "approximately 30 recorded incidents of the same suspect placing cones in front of Waymo vehicles and throwing eggs at the vehicles." Waymo is pursuing charges in seven of those cases, a police report stated.
The Denver Post reported that the Corolla the egg man drives is registered to a company that provides a fleet of vehicles leased by Lyft drivers. That piece of information explains why he would be mad at autonomous taxi services. If Lyft traffic is down, he would make less money whether he's just a driver or if he runs the leasing company. Matt Jablow, a spokesperson for the DA's office, told The Post, "Because there was no damage, we don't believe that a crime was committed."
Waymo claims the eggings had cost them about $2,000 so far, since it would have to pull vehicles from service to get them detailed. The police have not released ponytail egg man's true identity.