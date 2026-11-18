Waymo Abandons Highways Entirely After California Ban
Happy Wednesday! It's November 18, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.
In this morning's edition we're looking at Waymo leaving the U.S. highway system, and German far-right politicians cozying up to Elon Musk. We'll also look at Royal Enfield's sales, and Mercedes' plans to move more cars next year.
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1st Gear: California banned Waymos from highways, and now the autonomous cabs are avoiding them everywhere
The great state of California banned Waymo's autonomous cabs from its highways, and the company has decided to comply above and beyond the letter of the law — withdrawing its cabs from all highways across the U.S., regardless of whether or not the California law applies. From Reuters:
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 17 (Reuters) – Alphabet's Waymo has halted operations of its robotaxis on US freeways, it said on Tuesday, after a California regulator barred its vehicles from freeways in the state.
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The California ban, which took effect last week, is a result of a series of incidents where Waymo robotaxis entered active construction zones, the California Department of Motor Vehicles said in a statement on Tuesday.
"The Department determined that Waymo's driverless freeway operations pose an imminent hazard to public safety," it said.
The company quickly pulled the robotaxis from all freeways after the ban. Great first step! Now get them off the surface streets too. Then I'll really get behind what you're doing.
2nd Gear: German far-right leaders are reaching out to their patron, Elon Musk
Elon Musk is a fan of far-right political parties, regardless of where on Earth they are. Case in point, Musk — a South African and United States citizen— has long been a major backer of Germany's extreme AfD party. Now that party is reaching out to Elon Musk, in hopes that he'll give them more cash. From Reuters:
BERLIN, Nov 17 (Reuters) – The Alternative for Germany's Ulrich Siegmund, who is seeking to become the far-right party's first state premier, appealed to Elon Musk to establish a Tesla presence in Saxony-Anhalt on Monday, promising "business-friendly conditions."
The billionaire entrepreneur endorsed the party multiple times during the 2025 federal election, using his social media platform X to broadcast a conversation with AfD chancellor candidate and party leader Alice Weidel a month before the vote.
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Writing on X in English, Siegmund said Saxony-Anhalt would actively support Tesla's presence under an AfD-led government and welcomed the chance to personally meet with the Tesla CEO.
Will we see Elon move to Germany rather than stick around in the States? Almost certainly not, no. Will he continue to back the AfD, despite — or rather, because of — its stances on which humans deserve rights? You bet.
3rd Gear: Royal Enfield can't make bikes fast enough to meet demand
Motorcycling may be shrinking as a market but no one told Royal Enfield. The company's entire MO is making better bikes than the competition for less money, and that strategy has led it to such success that its factories are overwhelmed with orders. From RideApart:
According to parent company Eicher Motors' latest disclosures, Royal Enfield sold 842,538 motorcycles between April and October 2026, an 18% increase over the same period last year. That's an additional 125,684 motorcycles in just seven months, or roughly 18,000 extra bikes every month.
Its second quarter alone saw a record 376,722 motorcycles sold, up 15% year-on-year. Clearly, somebody forgot to tell Royal Enfield that motorcycling is supposed to be an expensive, increasingly niche hobby.
Having ridden my fair share of Enfields, I see the appeal. They're just so well-built, so simple, and so cheap — what's not to like?
4th Gear: Mercedes-Benz wants to sell more cars next year
Mercedes-Benz, a car company, makes money by selling cars. Thus, perhaps unsurprisingly, the company wants to sell more cars in the States soon — a 5% increase over current numbers. From Automotive News:
Mercedes-Benz aims for more than 330,000 U.S. retail sales in 2027 — about 5 percent above this year's expected total, the automaker told dealers at a meeting in Las Vegas.
That implies a 2026 finish of about 315,000 vehicles, below the 325,000 Mercedes had targeted at the start of the year.
The overall luxury market will stay flat next year, so Mercedes must generate most of that growth by taking customers from rivals rather than expanding the market, according to a retailer who attended the Nov. 11 session at the Encore hotel.
Note that this doesn't cover all the Sprinter vans you see on a daily basis, but just vehicles sold to individual buyers. If you live in your Sprinter, though, it counts.
Reverse: Getting high on his own supply
You can't be doing that, man.
The Fuel Up
Not only are gas prices down, they're dropping fast. Three cents from yesterday!
On The Radio: Yeah Yeah Yeahs - 'Y Control'
Let's go, Karen O.