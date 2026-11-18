Happy Wednesday! It's November 18, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition we're looking at Waymo leaving the U.S. highway system, and German far-right politicians cozying up to Elon Musk. We'll also look at Royal Enfield's sales, and Mercedes' plans to move more cars next year.

If you'd like a recap of the latest auto news sent to your inbox each weekday, you can sign up for Jalopnik's free Morning Shift newsletter here.