Waymo Encounters Police Blockade And Speeds Right By, Because Of Course It Did

As far as robotaxis go, Waymos are supposed to be about as good as it gets. No one at Waymo is talking about selling these vehicles to the general public, they're covered in arrays of advanced sensors that Teslas don't even bother trying to match, and plenty of people who have ridden in them got where they were going without any issues. Even Waymos still have problems, though. Like one of their cars apparently speeding past the police blockade you'll see in the video below.

A viewer identified as @luluesque allowed ABC7 News to use the video they captured of what appears to be a pass that would immediately lead to a human driver being pulled over and ticketed. Two police cars are weaving to slow down highway traffic, performing what's known as a "traffic break," a pretty common situation in California — in this case, because there's a construction vehicle ahead, with workers standing in the freeway. The Waymo attempts to speed past in the left lane, before the police cars maneuver themselves to block it from getting by.

Of course, since the Waymo in question was a robotaxi, there was no driver to cite. You also don't have to be a traffic nerd to understand why it's so dangerous for robotaxis to still need more training when it comes to safely and legally operating around emergency vehicles.