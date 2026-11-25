What Car Are You Glad Is Dead?
From an objective standpoint, cars are difficult things to justify. They are prohibitively expensive to buy, fuel, insure, maintain, and repair. They pollute, they kill pedestrians (and people in other cars), and they are a categorically flawed form of mass transportation. They are also really interesting, exciting, fun, private, and convenient, and in many parts of the real world, they're often a necessary component of daily life. It can feel like a complex duality to hold the love of cars in tandem with an understanding of their downsides, but doing so has made me appreciate every car on the road. Having said that, every now and then I'll see a car on the road and think, "thank goodness that's not being made anymore."
You've likely said the same thing to yourself, which brings me to today's question: I want to know which car you're glad is dead. Whether it's a personal vendetta against a certain model that ran over your RC car as a kid, or a model that drained your wallet and tested your patience when you owned it, share your answer in the comments section below.
I'm glad the Cybertruck is dead
I'm taking the most obvious route here and saying that I'm glad the Tesla Cybertruck is dead. Though it's technically not slated to end production until next year, I'm counting it because it is such a hateful vehicle, it deserves the accolade. Sometimes I wonder if the Cybertruck would've been received as cool in an alternate reality where Tesla's CEO isn't a cringey spoiled megalomaniac loser, but I guess the world will never know.
In the context of our present reality, everything about the Cybertruck came off as a tarnished middle finger to the idea of sensibility, rationality, and logic, as well as a middle finger to every other road user, thanks to the sharp edges of its stainless steel body panels. If you think I'm being dramatic, know that its edges are so sharp, in fact, that the United Kingdom refused to issue the Cybertruck a certificate of conformity to the UK's vehicle safety standards. UK police publicly seized a Cybertruck that someone was illegally using on British roads, saying, "whilst this may seem trivial to some, legitimate concerns exist around the safety of other road users or pedestrians if they were involved in a collision with a Cybertruck."
I feel like the world will be a better place once the Cybertruck is out of production, so I'm glad it's dead. What car are you glad is dead?