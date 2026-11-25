I'm taking the most obvious route here and saying that I'm glad the Tesla Cybertruck is dead. Though it's technically not slated to end production until next year, I'm counting it because it is such a hateful vehicle, it deserves the accolade. Sometimes I wonder if the Cybertruck would've been received as cool in an alternate reality where Tesla's CEO isn't a cringey spoiled megalomaniac loser, but I guess the world will never know.

In the context of our present reality, everything about the Cybertruck came off as a tarnished middle finger to the idea of sensibility, rationality, and logic, as well as a middle finger to every other road user, thanks to the sharp edges of its stainless steel body panels. If you think I'm being dramatic, know that its edges are so sharp, in fact, that the United Kingdom refused to issue the Cybertruck a certificate of conformity to the UK's vehicle safety standards. UK police publicly seized a Cybertruck that someone was illegally using on British roads, saying, "whilst this may seem trivial to some, legitimate concerns exist around the safety of other road users or pedestrians if they were involved in a collision with a Cybertruck."

I feel like the world will be a better place once the Cybertruck is out of production, so I'm glad it's dead. What car are you glad is dead?