Americans Are Finally Using Public Transportation And All It Took Were Historic Gas Prices

Since President Donald Trump decided to launch a war against Iran alongside Israel, Americans have collectively lost an extra $40 billion at the pump due to higher gas prices caused by said war. The squeeze at the pump has become too much for some to bear. A rise in monthly ridership figures for public transportation systems across the country is fueling the notion that commuters are ditching their cars for buses, subways and trains. However, the systems in many major cities aren't adequately funded to handle a surge in usage.

Unsurprisingly, the most significant shift has come in the state with the highest gas prices. While the national average is over $4.50 per gallon, California's average is around $6.14 per gallon. According to climate website Grist, Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and San Diego have all seen jumps in public transit ridership. The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System had a 6.5% increase. Metrolink, an LA-focused commuter rail system, saw a 4% jump. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency had its highest monthly ridership total since 2020. Outside the Golden State, the D.C. Metro and Amtrak have also reported increases.