Performance on a budget is always appealing here at Jalopnik. We recently covered some of the very cheapest sports cars with alarmingly low resale values, but the focus of this particular piece is something a little more specific. The Ford Mustang has been in service since the mid-1960s, and it's pretty much the last great muscle car on sale today.

It has always been a great option for those seeking high-speed thrills without breaking the bank, and while Ford has done a great job of keeping the Mustang's MSRP somewhat reasonable — the 2026 model kicks off at $34,990 including destination — the used market is still the better option for the more cost conscious among us.

Below, we highlight seven used Mustangs from across almost all generations, at price points that all sit south of the new model's MSRP. Most, like the '80s Mustang SVO or New Edge Cobra model, sit below even half that figure, demonstrating just how value packed these old Mustang models can be. Figures, where possible, have been sourced using Hagerty's valuation tool, although, where necessary, we also consulted both AutoTempest and Kelley Blue Book. Entries have been ranked according to their factory-rated outputs, with the most powerful saved for the end.