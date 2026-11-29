7 Ford Mustangs That Are Used Performance Bargains Right Now
Performance on a budget is always appealing here at Jalopnik. We recently covered some of the very cheapest sports cars with alarmingly low resale values, but the focus of this particular piece is something a little more specific. The Ford Mustang has been in service since the mid-1960s, and it's pretty much the last great muscle car on sale today.
It has always been a great option for those seeking high-speed thrills without breaking the bank, and while Ford has done a great job of keeping the Mustang's MSRP somewhat reasonable — the 2026 model kicks off at $34,990 including destination — the used market is still the better option for the more cost conscious among us.
Below, we highlight seven used Mustangs from across almost all generations, at price points that all sit south of the new model's MSRP. Most, like the '80s Mustang SVO or New Edge Cobra model, sit below even half that figure, demonstrating just how value packed these old Mustang models can be. Figures, where possible, have been sourced using Hagerty's valuation tool, although, where necessary, we also consulted both AutoTempest and Kelley Blue Book. Entries have been ranked according to their factory-rated outputs, with the most powerful saved for the end.
1985 Ford Mustang SVO Coupe
Ford's curious and easily overlooked 4-cylinder experiment from the mid-1980s was short-lived, with SVO production spanning across just three model years. For those seeking a performance bargain, though, the '85.5 model year is worth singling out. Ford refreshed the model midway through '85, furnishing the SVO with flush headlights and a boost in performance, too. While the earlier cars made do with 175 horsepower, the '85.5 cars impressed with a total of 205 horsepower, thanks to the turbocharged 2.3-liter inline-4. Sure, it's no Mustang GTD, but 205 horses in an '80s Mustang is still enough for plenty of smiles-per-mile, we'd wager.
Whether it's due to the 4-cylinder powerplant or the short-lived production run, who knows, but SVO Mustangs are still delightfully affordable right now. Hagerty pegs good-condition examples at just $14,000, which is 20% cheaper than what was suggested just three years ago. While there is no crystal ball depicting surefire valuations, it's probably safe to assume this boosted '80s classic isn't likely to lose much more value in the coming years, meaning a tidy SVO could be quite a safe financial bet.
Those three letters, SVO, stand for Special Vehicle Operations, and the SVO department soon gave way to the SVT we now all know and love. So, unless Ford decides to reinstate another forgotten nameplate, it's unlikely we will ever see another SVO Mustang again, making this four-decade-old classic an interesting and unique proposition.
1989 Ford Mustang 5.0 LX
In any guise, the '89 Ford Mustang 5.0 LX is a great deal. According to Hagerty, a good-condition coupe generally sells for around $24,900, and that seems an appropriate figure for a classic Mustang with the right engine from a generation that's only ever growing in desirability. However, for those specifically hunting down the best bang-for-buck option, it's actually the hatchback and convertible body styles that should be taking priority.
While the coupe is understandably the sweetest to look at for most, Hagerty places the other body styles at around $10,000 below the above figure. So, if it's the classic 8-cylinder sound track and grunt that's desired and funds are tight, the coupe is best left alone. Now, of course, a 36-year-old Mustang isn't going to hold a candle to a brand-new GT, but with 225 horsepower on tap, it isn't exactly a slouch either. Period testing demonstrated the LX was capable of 0-to-60-mph runs in the very low 6 seconds and sub-15-second quarter-mile times.
Interestingly, even when new, the 5.0 LX was applauded for delivering immense value for money, often undercutting chief rivals while also handing out more horsepower than they could. Even decades down the line, it still manages to impress as a stout performance bargain.
1969 Ford Mustang
It may not sport the sweeter styling of the earlier model years, but the redesigned 1969 model is a real chrome-clad classic bargain. Of course, the Mustang endured a very thorough redesign that year, which saw it grow considerably by roughly 4 inches in length, while the front-end was heavily revised, too, alongside numerous other cosmetic tweaks.
This was also the first year in which the Boss 429 Mustang was offered. Incredibly rare when new, and even scarcer now, when a '69 Ford Mustang Boss 429 goes on sale, it's big news and always big money. Thankfully, though, not all '69 Mustangs command half a million dollars, which is no doubt great news for those who actually prefer the rakish lines of a '69 model. A duo of rather underwhelming 6-cylinder engines were made available, but for our purposes, you're better off skipping these. Instead, it makes sense to begin with the 220-horsepower 302-powered Mustang, which Hagerty places at $13,600 today. Those with more cash on hand could opt for the 351 Windsor-powered, 250-horsepower GT, which today sells for around $24,200.
In '70, Ford employed the use of even more powerful 351 Cleveland V8s, which produced 290 horsepower. As the 351 Windsor V8 also proved itself as a great basis for modifying in the past, it is possible for owners to squeeze Cleveland levels of power and more out of the earlier design. So, the less-powerful 351 need not be a stumbling block for performance-minded buyers in 2026.
2005 Ford Mustang GT
There are plenty of cars that do retro styling wrong. And while styling is of course very subjective, it's hard to argue against the fact that Ford got the retro design recipe right with its S197 Mustang, which debuted for the 2005 model year.
It's a real no-excuses bargain — no turbochargers, no ugly body styles, all the cylinders, and all the right noises. Hagerty places a sharp '05 GT at just $15,600, while Kelley Blue Book — perhaps more optimistically (for buyers at least) — suggests such a car could be secured for roughly half that figure. A quick look at current live listings on AutoTempest shows that, while some '05 Mustangs GTs are listed for such figures, the majority are $10,000 and up, and this is perhaps a safer price bracket to be shopping within, unless buyers are happy taking on a higher-mileage project.
In terms of performance, the '05 GT ticks the right boxes here, too. It makes use of Ford's tried and tested 4.6-liter modular V8, which, in this guise, churns out a very welcome 300 horsepower, alongside 320 pound-feet of torque. It tips the scales at just north of 3,500 pounds, can complete the 0-to-60-mph sprint in just 5.2 seconds, and can dispatch a quarter-mile of tarmac within just 13.8 seconds. This is a really solid offering and, arguably, the best bang-for-buck Mustang out there right now, being new enough to still feel relatively modern, while old enough to feel analog.
2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost
This next entry brings us right up to date, and after reviewing the performance on offer, perhaps a decade-old Mustang in EcoBoost-flavor is the real bargain to be chasing right now. When new, these retailed for $27,395, and that's prior to any dealer or destination fees, options, or accessories. Today, though, Kelley Blue Book places the Fair Purchase Price of a coupe at just $14,550, with Premium models pegged at just $50 more.
The consensus is that a V8-powered Mustang is always going to be the better bet, but we at Jalopnik have tested more than our fair share of 'Stangs, and the four-pot EcoBoost models have always impressed. In fact, when behind the wheel of a 2020 model, we found it to act more like a European sports car than an American muscle car, and that's no bad thing. Yes, that was a later model year, and it was more up to date in comparison to the cheaper 2015 model year under the spotlight today, but the newer car is not too far removed from the older model. It sports a revised front end, some tech upgrades, and a tighter chassis, but it still shares many of its core fundamentals with the pre-facelift cars. Circling back to the 2015 model, Ford's 2.3-liter four-pot Mustang kicks out a capable 310 horsepower, which is enough to see the EcoBoost dart from 0 to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds and complete the quarter-mile in 13.9 seconds.
1999 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra
The second most powerful option on this list is a New Edge model, which is now in excess of a quarter century old. It might be a little excessive to call an SVT-tuned Mustang a sleeper, but the uninitiated might not be expecting a 320-horsepower punch to be delivered by an older model like this, especially as they look so soft in comparison to the newer models.
Power is sourced from a quad-cam 4.6-liter V8, and Ford helps owners to make the most of its power by equipping the SVT Cobra with independent rear suspension, too. As for pricing, it is available in two different body styles. Hagerty says the coupe costs around $14,900 in good condition, whereas the convertible can be had for even less, with good-condition examples commanding $1,200 less than their hardtop siblings. For reference, those prices are roughly half of what the SVT Cobra stickered for when new, without factoring in inflation, so it definitely lands on the bargain side of things.
For those with a heavy right foot and far deeper pockets, the 2000 SVT Cobra R is worth chasing. It features a rare 5.4-liter variant of Ford's modular V8, which produces a far meatier 385 horsepower. However, prices regularly top $80,000, so this is more of a prized collector's toy, rather than a performance bargain.
2007 Ford Shelby GT500
A performance bargain doesn't have to be available for peanuts, it simply has to be a bargain for the level of performance on offer. So, while a 140-horse Mustang SVO won't classify as a bargain at north of $30,000, a 500-horse Shelby just might, and that's what we find here.
While prices do vary massively depending on mileage and condition, recent sales on Bring A Trailer do reveal that some examples are trading for as low as between $15,000 and $25,000. Perhaps that's a risky budget for a 500-horsepower muscle car. Hagerty suggests a budget in the mid-$30,000 range as a little more appropriate for those seeking out an example in fine order. As with any Shelby, the best of the best command hefty sums, and that's reflected in the $73,400 valuation given by Hagerty for concours-condition examples. These retailed for $41,950 including destination fees when new, so they have actually retained their value quite well over the last two decades.
A built-in launch control system, plus a helpful shift-light system, help make 0 to 60 mph and quarter-mile sprints a breeze for all. The former dash can be completed in just 4.5 seconds, while the latter was tested in period at 12.9 seconds. For those bold enough to keep their foot in it, you can reach an electronically controlled top speed of 155 mph.