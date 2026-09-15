Every American automaker has its own well-regarded series of modern V8 engines. GM's got the LS (who doesn't love the LS2 and LS3?), Mopar loves its Pre-Eagle and Eagle Hemi, and Ford's own creation is the Modular V8. What first kicked off in the 1991 Lincoln Towncar has morphed into a real monster in the latest S650-generation Mustang, particularly under the hood of the Dark Horse where its 5.0 liters of displacement produce 500 horsepower at 7,250 RPM.

This overhead camshaft design has been under the hood of every V8-equipped Mustang since the mid-'90s, and its various generations and displacements have garnered a ton of acclaim by enthusiasts. Ford's modular V8s are super common, except for this rare engine from 2000: the 5.4-liter found in the Cobra R — the third iteration of this coveted badge. Ford produced just 300 examples of the 2000 Ford SVT Mustang Cobra R with an asking price of $55,845 ($110,823 in 2026 money). It was exceptionally tough to get in line for, if you even got a chance working through your local dealer. But for those who were able to throw down their hard-earned scratch, the juice was worth the squeeze.

But what's so special about the engine? It's all due to the amount of hot-rodding done to make it a real beast.