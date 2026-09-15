Ford's Modular V8s Are Super Common, Except For This Rare Engine From 2000
Every American automaker has its own well-regarded series of modern V8 engines. GM's got the LS (who doesn't love the LS2 and LS3?), Mopar loves its Pre-Eagle and Eagle Hemi, and Ford's own creation is the Modular V8. What first kicked off in the 1991 Lincoln Towncar has morphed into a real monster in the latest S650-generation Mustang, particularly under the hood of the Dark Horse where its 5.0 liters of displacement produce 500 horsepower at 7,250 RPM.
This overhead camshaft design has been under the hood of every V8-equipped Mustang since the mid-'90s, and its various generations and displacements have garnered a ton of acclaim by enthusiasts. Ford's modular V8s are super common, except for this rare engine from 2000: the 5.4-liter found in the Cobra R — the third iteration of this coveted badge. Ford produced just 300 examples of the 2000 Ford SVT Mustang Cobra R with an asking price of $55,845 ($110,823 in 2026 money). It was exceptionally tough to get in line for, if you even got a chance working through your local dealer. But for those who were able to throw down their hard-earned scratch, the juice was worth the squeeze.
But what's so special about the engine? It's all due to the amount of hot-rodding done to make it a real beast.
One mighty eight-pot
The Cobra R motor is a neat piece of kit. It shares the same basic iron block as the 5.4-liter found in the Lincoln Navigator of the era, but inside everything was completely different. Attached to its flat-top pistons (also found in the SVT Lightning of the era) are sturdy Carillo connecting rods and the compression ratio is 9.6:1. Thanks to its longer stroke over the standard 4.6-liter V8 found in the standard V8 Mustang, its deck height was 29 mm taller, so it wears a bespoke crossmember and engine mounts.
The intake manifold is bespoke, too, and its throttle body measures out to a massive 80 mm. The cylinder heads are related to the 4.6-liter Cobra's, but its ports were redesigned and the exhaust valves were two millimeters larger, resulting in a 25% improvement in exhaust flow. On the business end of those valves sit tubular headers that lead to a Bassani X-pipe, which then directs gases to Borla mufflers.
Power is rated at 385 horsepower and 385 pound-feet of torque, which was quite respectable for port-injected natural aspiration during its day. When Car And Driver tested the Cobra R back in the day, they achieved a 4.7-second 0-60 mph time and 13.2 quarter-mile run. Thanks to a bunch of other race car engineering throughout, it pulled 1.02 G on its skidpad. Again, impressive for its day.
Interestingly, Ford took what it learned with the Cobra R engine and created the supercharged, all-aluminum 5.4 found in the mid-2000s GT, with a bunch of high-performance goodies thrown in for good measure. But over 4,000 of those were produced — the 5.4-liter Cobra R engine by comparison (even factoring in any additional spares) is exceptionally rare.