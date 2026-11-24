Slate Auto is in a strange spot. Yes, with a starting price of $26,400, including destination, the two-door pickup truck it's selling is cheap compared to the competition, but it also lacks basic features like power windows and a radio at that price. With options that'll make the truck more livable for everyday use, prices will quickly climb. No matter which options they choose, they'll still be saddled with the same 205 miles of range. Even though that's quite meager by today's standards, Slate feels that's more than enough to win over customers.

It makes sense why the Slate has such a shoddy range, even compared to its competition. The battery is the single most expensive part of an electric vehicle, so an automaker looking to make a cheap EV will use a smaller battery. There's a view that Slate's approach could work for folks who are already comfortable with EVs, but it might not translate for those more accustomed to what gas-powered vehicles offer, according to Automotive News. There's also the issue that similarly priced rivals will offer more range on base models, and they usually have the option of extended-range batteries.

Still, Slate feels 205 miles is really all the average American needs from a vehicle like its truck, the cheapest EV and pickup for sale in the U.S. To be fair, it's also the smallest pickup in the U.S. — about two feet shorter than a Ford Maverick. In a marketing email sent earlier this month, Slate said 205 miles is "more than [many people] need each day." That's sort of fair, because according to a 2024 survey done by AAA, the average American drives about 31 miles per day, meaning that from full to empty, you'd only need to charge the Slate about once a week. Of course, no one actually drives like that, and the range will never actually be 205 miles, but we can't really account for that.