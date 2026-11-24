Slate Thinks 205 Miles Is More Than Enough Range
Slate Auto is in a strange spot. Yes, with a starting price of $26,400, including destination, the two-door pickup truck it's selling is cheap compared to the competition, but it also lacks basic features like power windows and a radio at that price. With options that'll make the truck more livable for everyday use, prices will quickly climb. No matter which options they choose, they'll still be saddled with the same 205 miles of range. Even though that's quite meager by today's standards, Slate feels that's more than enough to win over customers.
It makes sense why the Slate has such a shoddy range, even compared to its competition. The battery is the single most expensive part of an electric vehicle, so an automaker looking to make a cheap EV will use a smaller battery. There's a view that Slate's approach could work for folks who are already comfortable with EVs, but it might not translate for those more accustomed to what gas-powered vehicles offer, according to Automotive News. There's also the issue that similarly priced rivals will offer more range on base models, and they usually have the option of extended-range batteries.
Still, Slate feels 205 miles is really all the average American needs from a vehicle like its truck, the cheapest EV and pickup for sale in the U.S. To be fair, it's also the smallest pickup in the U.S. — about two feet shorter than a Ford Maverick. In a marketing email sent earlier this month, Slate said 205 miles is "more than [many people] need each day." That's sort of fair, because according to a 2024 survey done by AAA, the average American drives about 31 miles per day, meaning that from full to empty, you'd only need to charge the Slate about once a week. Of course, no one actually drives like that, and the range will never actually be 205 miles, but we can't really account for that.
The competition
Slate isn't the only company offering an EV with less-than-stellar range. The Kia EV3 compact crossover, which starts at $31,385, comes as standard with 221 miles of range. While the starting prices are far different, the EV3 comes with a lot more from the get-go. To get the Slate to a comparable place, you've got to add a bed kit that brings in seats and a roof — giving the Slate "crossover" a $31,400 base price, according to AutoNews. It'll still be missing plenty of other things at that price, like a radio and electric windows.
In any case, Kia doesn't expect this low-range EV3 to be a big seller — capturing just 3 to 5% of its sales. The higher Wind trim, with its 321 miles of range and $36,485 starting price, is expected to be the volume seller with about 60% of sales. That sort of speaks to Slate's problem. It seems like folks would rather pay the extra money to not have to worry about range anxiety or charging up their cars as often.
In reality, the EV3 isn't a direct competitor to the Slate, but Ford's yet-to-be-unveiled Fathom pickup is. It's expected to have a standard battery with around 250 miles of range and an optional battery with over 300 miles, Automotive News reports. Despite the fact it range-mogs the Slate, its starting price will come in at $29,945, including shipping, and it'll be an actual vehicle with the sort of modern luxuries and conveniences you'd expect in today's day and age.
I'm not saying that the Slate is dead on arrival by any means, but I do think the Jeff Bezos-backed company is really, really hoping that there are a lot of Quirked Up Individuals out there who will fall for the proletariat virtual signals of crank windows, no radio, a key you've got to insert and no screen while also paying a price that doesn't really connect with that reality. I'm not sure they're out there.