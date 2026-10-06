2027 Kia EV3 Is Here To Cure Your K-Shaped Economy Blues

If you're on the lower leg of the K-shaped economy, you might be wondering, "where do I go from here and, more importantly, how do I get from here to there?" Well, you can't spell Kia without a K, so let that little letter be your guide to your new economic reality. Kia brought a few journalists to Victoria, British Columbia, to take its new compact crossover, the 2027 Kia EV3, out on some winding logging roads. It was Kia's chance to show off a small EV that is genuinely efficient, enjoyable and affordable in a world where options that hit all three of those criteria are vanishingly few and far between. This isn't champagne for beer pay, however, rather a return to reasonable pricing for reasonably nice products.

There are about 80 electric cars on sale in the U.S. right now, and really only three around $30,000 new. One is the Chevy Bolt, which starts at $28,995 including destination, but the Bolt is leaving us after the 2027 model year. The next has been the Nissan Leaf S at $31,565, but now there's this little fella, the EV3 with its MSRP of $31,385. If you've had enough of gas prices but still want a compact SUV for a reasonable price, the Kia EV3 is almost the only game in town.

My fellow elder millennial drive partner and I took to the logging roads with an enthusiasm only "The Final Destination" generation can muster to see if the EV3 is truly worth your hard-earned, rapidly vanishing money.

Full disclosure: Kia paid to fly me out to Victoria, British Columbia, put me up in a nice hotel, and fed me while I was there.