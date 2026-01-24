New Jersey Passes Law Requiring License, Registration, And Insurance For E-Bikes

The New Jersey Monitor reports that overall statistics and a series of recent crashes were what motivated New Jersey Senate President Nicholas Scutari to introduce this legislation last October:

A 13-year-old boy died Sept. 24 after his e-bike was hit by a landscaping truck in Scotch Plains, and a 22-year-old died on Sept. 22 when police say he was crossing opposing traffic on his e-bike and was hit by a van in Orange.

Two girls on an e-bike were killed in Cranford Monday, according to prosecutors, who have charged the Garwood teen driver accused in the motor vehicle crash with two counts of first-degree murder.

Nationally, e-bike injuries rose by 293% from 2019 to 2022, according to Columbia University researchers.

However, these crashes were all the result of cars hitting the e-cyclists. The driver in the Cranford crash has been charged, while who was at fault in the other two crashes is unknown. E-bikes have exploded in popularity in recent years, and more bikes on the road can account for the rise in e-bike injuries.

Still, e-bikes can be, and frequently are, ridden faster than traditional pedal-powered bicycles. Several of us in the Jalopnik Slack chat told stories of seeing kids, in particular, riding e-bikes like absolute maniacs. Comments on my recent post about some Amish adopting e-bikes also mentioned this. If I'd had an e-bike when I was a kid, I would've been even more of a maniac than I already was. I can definitely see a case for some form of regulation, particularly for younger riders who have never experienced this sort of speed before. That way, they'd know that you should never ride three-up, as in the above photo.

However, I'm not convinced that New Jersey's approach is the right one. It adds more requirements and restrictions to the slower Class 1 and 2 e-bikes, making them less accessible than they are now, while not addressing the faster Class 3 bikes, or bikes capable of exceeding Class 3's restrictions, which should really be sold as electric motorcycles. A provision of the law bans the online sale of e-bikes for one year, temporarily halting purchases but not solving the underlying problems. Perhaps licensing and rider training are good ideas, especially for kids, but taking a law for Class 3 e-bikes that's already not keeping riders safe and applying it to all e-bikes doesn't make sense to me.