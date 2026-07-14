Audi Explodes In New Jersey, And Every Potential Explanation Just Raises More Questions

An older Audi exploded in Totowa, New Jersey, on Monday. The 28-year-old owner was sitting inside the car at the time of the explosion and received treatment at a nearby hospital, but he survived, New York's PIX11 reports. In fact, despite the explosion destroying almost the entire car, the owner reportedly managed to exit the car and walk away. Walking away from a real-life explosion that you actually survived almost certainly doesn't look or feel as cool as it does in the movies, but the owner certainly has one hell of a story. How many people can say they survived an exploding car?

When you read "exploding car," especially now that you know the owner was in the car when it exploded, it would be reasonable to assume that really meant "caught on fire" or "one or two of the tires popped," but no. At least in this case, all the headlines that say the car "exploded" are right on the money. Everything behind where the A-pillars used to be is now a mangled mess. As PIX11 reported:

The gated community of Hickory Hill received a rude awakening Monday morning when the car exploded on Congressional Lane. Police said a 28-year-old man was inside the car at the time of the explosion. "We heard a huge explosion. We were sleeping," neighbor Sheldon Blaine told PIX11 News. Neighboring home surveillance cameras picked up the sound of the blast, which sent a barrage of debris blasting through Blaine's front windows. Sheldon recorded himself walking through glass inside his home. "There's pieces of car everywhere," Sheldon said. Miraculously, the man was able to get out of the car on his own and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

For some reason, the news outlets covering this story don't seem all that concerned with clarifying exactly what kind of car it was that exploded. I'm pretty sure it was a C6-generation A6, not an A8, but it could have been an S6. Was it a wagon or a sedan, though? No one's saying, and now that there's no rear end left, it's almost impossible to tell. References to the "trunk" suggest a sedan, but normies aren't known for using car terms accurately, so you never know. Some of the wreckage does look a little wagon-esque, but I'll leave the mangled mess investigation to the pros.