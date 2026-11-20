More so than any of its predecessors, "Grand Theft Auto 6" leans heavily into realism. You can't just carry your entire arsenal on you anymore — instead, you must rely on a few guns on your person and a stash in your trunk. Building off that simulated realism, the game now puts a greater emphasis on the exciting world of vehicle maintenance directly into the gameplay. There will be times when you have to get your car repaired, repainted, or refueled. Who knows — maybe "Grand Theft Auto 7" will go one step further by including a mission called "Doing Taxes."

To be fair to "Grand Theft Auto 6," it does remember that it is an action/adventure game and not the next coming of "Car Mechanic Simulator." For instance, stops to get your car fixed are generally pretty brief. That way, you can get right back to running heists and stealing a car that looks a lot like a Pontiac Trans Am out of a police impound lot.

Still, the game does feature four different ways to get your car fixed: Pay 'N' Spray shops, mod shops, gas stations, and a guy named Joey who can be called upon to do repairs. Gas stations are limited in the repairs they can do and are more expensive than other repair shops — there's that realism again. For more extensive repairs, you'll need to stop at one of the other shops or call Joey.