It's Not 'Car Mechanic Simulator,' But GTA 6 Is Leaning Harder Into Vehicle Repair Than Before
More so than any of its predecessors, "Grand Theft Auto 6" leans heavily into realism. You can't just carry your entire arsenal on you anymore — instead, you must rely on a few guns on your person and a stash in your trunk. Building off that simulated realism, the game now puts a greater emphasis on the exciting world of vehicle maintenance directly into the gameplay. There will be times when you have to get your car repaired, repainted, or refueled. Who knows — maybe "Grand Theft Auto 7" will go one step further by including a mission called "Doing Taxes."
To be fair to "Grand Theft Auto 6," it does remember that it is an action/adventure game and not the next coming of "Car Mechanic Simulator." For instance, stops to get your car fixed are generally pretty brief. That way, you can get right back to running heists and stealing a car that looks a lot like a Pontiac Trans Am out of a police impound lot.
Still, the game does feature four different ways to get your car fixed: Pay 'N' Spray shops, mod shops, gas stations, and a guy named Joey who can be called upon to do repairs. Gas stations are limited in the repairs they can do and are more expensive than other repair shops — there's that realism again. For more extensive repairs, you'll need to stop at one of the other shops or call Joey.
Why it's important to fix your car in GTA 6
Missions can be pretty rough on your vehicles, especially when you're trying to get away from the cops. Your car can get engine damage or cosmetic damage, and fixing it can be important to the gameplay. One of the early missions, "Just a Scratch," will actually make you take your vehicle into Coastal Auto Care to get fixed. That's where you meet Joey.
Throughout the game, there is an engine condition indicator that goes from green to orange to red. It ends off at red with an "X" in the middle, indicating that the engine is dead. Green indicates the engine is in good shape, orange means there is moderate damage, and red indicates critical damage. An engine that is not in good shape can affect how the car performs, which is not something you want to deal with as your wanted level increases.
And don't forget to fuel up, as each car has a working fuel gauge. But don't worry, because you won't have to stop for gas too often; apparently "Grand Theft Auto 6" cars get pretty great gas mileage. EVs are also a part of the universe, which means you'll have to stop for a charge every so often if you grab one.
Don't ignore the cosmetic damage
The cars in "Grand Theft Auto 6" are not indestructible, but they can keep running even after getting pretty banged up. So, why bother to fix body damage? You don't want the NPCs to point and laugh at your car, do you? Even if you aren't worried about the opinions of Vice City pedestrians, the condition of your car's body can affect gameplay as well. Want to sell that hot car that you just stole? Well, just like in real life, damage to the body of the car can affect how much it sells for.
Then there's the matter of getting away from the cops after stealing a car. They will often have the car's description, including its color. There are even Flock-like cameras in GTA 6 that can track your movements. Repainting it another color, even when the body is in good shape, can help hide it from the police. It's like a wardrobe change, but for your vehicle. Pay 'N' Spray is the place to go for a quick paint job, while mod shops will be able to make more extensive changes to your car.
Overall, it seems like Rockstar has found a nice balance between the realities of car ownership and the escapist fantasy that the Grand Theft Auto series has always embodied. We'll just have to wait and see if "Car Mechanic Simulator 2027" will be adding heists.