If You Want GTA 6's Analog For A Pontiac Trans Am With The Screaming Chicken, Do This
If you're just reading this, you were likely not one of the 43 enlisted soldiers taking advantage of a four-day leave to play "Grand Theft Auto 6," and instead worked a full day at your job and/or took care of other real-life responsibilities. Being late to the party, though, means there's more insight on the internet for your playthrough, telling you to make sure you fill your gas tank, or remember that Flock-like cameras will track you during your crime sprees. In this case, we found a quicker and easier way to take on one of the first car theft missions in the game.
The mission, called "Unwanted Attention," is to steal a beloved red Phoenix from a police impound lot to acquire some misplaced "cargo," i.e. the "like 20 pounds or something" of weed that Cal tells you is hidden somewhere in the car. According to Polygon, this can be done one of two ways. The first — which is not recommended — is to make your presence very known with weapons and a show. The other, much subtler method is acquisition by stealth.
Now, the version Polygon points you toward is doable, but looks to be pretty involved. Its version has you using special machines to get onto the roof and sneaking into an office where you might have to take down a mechanic. However, a favorite YouTuber of mine found a way that's even more chill, with far fewer steps.
Just act casual
The fun begins when you pull up to the impound lot in Hamlet. First, you'll want to ensure that Jason doesn't have any weapons on his person. Meanwhile, in gameplay, Cal sends a text: "Help her rise from the flames (fire emoji x3)." Polygon's guide tells you your best bet from here is to not hop the impound lot fence, but if no one is around, you can go ahead and scramble over it, like Jacksepticeye did. From here, casually walk through the little lot to the far back right corner, where you'll see some shipment boxes stacked together in a convenient way that leads up to a storage container on the other side of the fence. Climb up and enjoy a view for a beat.
It's not easy to spot upon first glance, but you'll essentially want to look for the white tow truck under the awning tucked toward the farthest wall from where you are standing. The elusive Phoenix is attached behind it. Carefully climb down from the container and walk casually toward the right of the tow truck. You'll want to be careful to avoid being seen or detected by the cop on the left side of the lot.
Act more casual, hot-wire a car and go!
Just to be safe, you can use your Waink car scanner on your phone to verify the car attached to the truck is indeed the Phoenix. It'll tell you it's a 1977 Imponte Phoenix (or, in real life, a Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, recognizable thanks to the large gold "Screaming Chicken" on the hood). You can easily unhook the Phoenix from the truck.
Now all you have to do is get in the car and hot-wire it — the game will tell you how to do so. Take the car toward the impound lot gate (where you came in) to open it, which will take a painstaking minute, especially thanks to all of the attention you have now drawn trying to drive the car out of the lot. Once it's open, get going! Keep an eye out, however, with your newly acquired flock of enthusiastic followers: the police.
GTA gamers will know you just have to keep on driving to lose these guys. Once you do that, the game will find ways to let you know to take the car to the Hamlet Pay 'N' Spray shop, where you can fix your likely very dented car as you get acclimated to the game. You'll also want to give it a little makeover so as to avoid drawing any additional attention. Then it's time to deliver the finished product to Brian's garage where you'll collect a $150 cash reward, likely to fund your own makeover, as you'll also need a way to be less identifiable to outsmart the cops. With that all done, your mission is finally complete.