If you're just reading this, you were likely not one of the 43 enlisted soldiers taking advantage of a four-day leave to play "Grand Theft Auto 6," and instead worked a full day at your job and/or took care of other real-life responsibilities. Being late to the party, though, means there's more insight on the internet for your playthrough, telling you to make sure you fill your gas tank, or remember that Flock-like cameras will track you during your crime sprees. In this case, we found a quicker and easier way to take on one of the first car theft missions in the game.

The mission, called "Unwanted Attention," is to steal a beloved red Phoenix from a police impound lot to acquire some misplaced "cargo," i.e. the "like 20 pounds or something" of weed that Cal tells you is hidden somewhere in the car. According to Polygon, this can be done one of two ways. The first — which is not recommended — is to make your presence very known with weapons and a show. The other, much subtler method is acquisition by stealth.

Now, the version Polygon points you toward is doable, but looks to be pretty involved. Its version has you using special machines to get onto the roof and sneaking into an office where you might have to take down a mechanic. However, a favorite YouTuber of mine found a way that's even more chill, with far fewer steps.