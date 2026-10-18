Video Games Can't Fix Your Car, But They Are Getting Better At Teaching You How Cars Are Put Together

Now, TalkWithNoise's video game experience didn't directly translate part-for-part to his real-life project car. He does a great job editing the video to show viewers what he's learning in the game, and the next bit of what he did on his own broken car. It's not perfect, but by learning how to basically take apart a car in a game, the information was translating to real life, despite realizing the engine wasn't coming out (in the game) because he missed disconnecting the fuel hoses. He does learn that he should do a few extra checks to ensure he disconnects everything on the real-life motor before lifting it out of the engine bay. Good news is that he managed to remove the engine in both the game and in real life unscathed, before moving on to an engine teardown. For the uninitiated, that's just taking the engine apart.

The downfall to this approach, and the conclusion TalksWithNoise comes to, is that the video game can't teach you how to figure out what's wrong with your car. You'll understand how everything is meant to fit together, and come apart, but not how it works or how to diagnose it. Except maybe if there is a really obvious broken part. Alas, that's what internet search browsers, car-specific forums (like the Mercedes-Benz one I have saved for when I'm in a pinch on my own car), and YouTube is for. There's also always the option of calling up that more mechanically-inclined friend on speed-dial.

Regardless, "Wrench" is a game that could help visual learners understand how cars are put together and how they work without having to invest in a pricey project car themselves. As someone who grew up in the household of a well-respected master mechanic, I never fully grasped the automotive literature explained to me throughout childhood. I've found that playing around with games like this (and playing around with the real thing) has helped immensely in my retaining that information, as well as better understanding cars altogether. Here's hoping something like this can help you or the ones in your life who want to learn more about cars, too.