GTA 6 Ultimate Edition Has A Car Upgrade You Can Unlock Right From The Start
Like other installments in the long-running and beloved series, "Grand Theft Auto 6" is as much about the autos as it is about the grand theft. Sure, the game has a campaign, and the open-world setting makes it tons of fun to run around and commit crimes. But for some people, the biggest draw has always been Rockstar's sweet, sweet, non-licensed but clearly real-world-inspired cars (and planes, bikes, and boats, of course). Throughout the game, you'll find and unlock car customization options of all types, from decals to lighting and beyond.
If you want one of the coolest rides in all of gaming, though, you don't have to work very hard. You just have to shell out the extra $20 to get GTA 6 Ultimate Edition. Doing so gets you early-game access to the coveted and beautiful Ganado Retro Build. This is an exclusive customization of player character Jason's personal '70 Ganado, a Ford Ranchero-like pickup truck that's become an instant classic. Of all the cars of GTA 6, the Ganado Retro Build is especially noteworthy because of what it replaces. It's a major glow up from the well-loved, drab-colored Ganado Jason starts the game with.
How to upgrade to the Ganado Retro Build
While Ultimate Edition owners are spoiled with perhaps the best-looking car in the game, they still have to work for it just a bit. No matter which version of the game you buy, you start out with Jason's base Vapid Ganado, which isn't in the best condition. To upgrade to the iconic Retro Build, you'll have to drive the Ganado to a location called Coastal Auto Care, found in Key Lento. Just don't forget to fill up on the way, because cars in "Grand Theft Auto 6" don't have infinite fuel. The player is introduced to Coastal Auto Care early on via a mission, and you can find it on your map by filtering for "Mod Shops."
You can upgrade your Ganado during the "Just a Scratch" mission, or you can visit Coastal Auto Care any time after completing the mission to apply the upgrade. Once you've driven into the garage's entrance, you get the car customization screen. This screen offers you a choice of different customization options, like cosmetics, bodywork, performance, and interior. Instead of choosing any of those, select the "Pro Builds" tab, which offers you the choice between full kits and wheel kits. For Ultimate Edition players, the Ganado Retro Build kit is found under "Full Kits," and it's free to apply. Unfortunately, this classic design and slick color palette is specific to Jason's Ganado, so you can't bring in other cars and apply the Retro Build kit to them.
Once you're cruising around in the sickest car in the game, you'll want to practice defensive driving. GTA 6 has an advanced physics engine for more realistic car crashes, and nobody wants to see such a beautiful car smashed to bits in a fender-bender.
Other peak rides you'll find in Vice City
If you're the type of person who likes to try out every car possible, you'll have your work cut out for you in "GTA 6." There are over 300 different rides you can find throughout the course of the game. Some, like the Declasse Akane (inspired by the Chevy Sonic) are pretty unexciting, albeit still fun to commit major crimes in. Others are breath-takers that can help under-thrilled enthusiasts live their exotic and classic driving dreams.
Take the '95 Grotti Cheetah, inspired by the Ferrari Testarossa. This is another Ultimate Edition-only vehicle, but boy is it sick. If you figure you'll probably never drive a real Testarossa without renting one in Vegas, driving the Cheetah around is a fun second-best. Another eye-grabbing option is the obnoxious green Canis Kamacho, inspired by the Jeep Crew Chief 715 concept. It's a solid in-game off-roader that's available in the base game.
For players with aspirations that extend beyond the asphalt, the Shitzu Squalo is a special boat available to owners of the Ultimate Edition of the game. It's based on the Christ-Craft Stinger 390x and can be found at the docks of Washington Beach. It has a striking pink and blue gradient color scheme, and despite its name, it's not squalid at all. You'll also get access to biplanes, jets, helicopters, and even airboats as you play the game, allowing you to explore the world in whatever style fits your fancy.