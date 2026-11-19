While Ultimate Edition owners are spoiled with perhaps the best-looking car in the game, they still have to work for it just a bit. No matter which version of the game you buy, you start out with Jason's base Vapid Ganado, which isn't in the best condition. To upgrade to the iconic Retro Build, you'll have to drive the Ganado to a location called Coastal Auto Care, found in Key Lento. Just don't forget to fill up on the way, because cars in "Grand Theft Auto 6" don't have infinite fuel. The player is introduced to Coastal Auto Care early on via a mission, and you can find it on your map by filtering for "Mod Shops."

You can upgrade your Ganado during the "Just a Scratch" mission, or you can visit Coastal Auto Care any time after completing the mission to apply the upgrade. Once you've driven into the garage's entrance, you get the car customization screen. This screen offers you a choice of different customization options, like cosmetics, bodywork, performance, and interior. Instead of choosing any of those, select the "Pro Builds" tab, which offers you the choice between full kits and wheel kits. For Ultimate Edition players, the Ganado Retro Build kit is found under "Full Kits," and it's free to apply. Unfortunately, this classic design and slick color palette is specific to Jason's Ganado, so you can't bring in other cars and apply the Retro Build kit to them.

Once you're cruising around in the sickest car in the game, you'll want to practice defensive driving. GTA 6 has an advanced physics engine for more realistic car crashes, and nobody wants to see such a beautiful car smashed to bits in a fender-bender.