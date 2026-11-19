There's not a ton to talk about from a styling standpoint, which is no bad thing. I already thought the Temerario looked awesome, and the Spyder looks even better. Its profile and roofline are largely the same, especially with the roof in place. There are two prominent cowls on the decklid just behind the seats, with a great set of trio of vents on each one, and in place of the coupe's smaller side quarter window is a new intake element. The engine cover does a nice job of showing off the V8 engine, and there are a bunch of other intakes, vents and aero elements adding visual interest. You can get a new livery option that adds a bunch of black accents to the interior, like sharp eyeliner around the headlights, and there are even more personalization options than what we've seen on the coupe.

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Obviously the real star of the show is the roof, and its patented operating mechanism is unlike any retractable hardtop we've seen before. Instead of the roof sitting flat on top of the rear deck, it's split into two panels that stow vertically behind the seats, ahead of the engine. It uses ten electric actuators instead of needing the traditional electro-hydraulic circuitry, which makes it smoother to operate, quieter and more compact. It's fascinating to watch, especially when you look inside at all of the various components.

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If the Spyder had a normal roof setup, the car's center of gravity would be 0.3 inches taller and 0.4 inches further towards the rear axle when the roof is down, but this vertical configuration means the center of gravity actually drops by a couple tenths of an inch when you open the roof, and weight distribution is unaltered. Lamborghini says it takes about 17 seconds to open the roof and 18 seconds to close it, and it can be done at up to 31 mph. If the roof is up, you can lower the rear window to be able to hear the engine roar without letting all of the elements in.