Here In My In-Laws' Garage, Just Test-Drove This, Uh, New Lamborghini Here. It's Fun To Drive It Up Here In The Northeast Pennsylvania Hills. But You Know What I Like A Lot More Than Materialistic Things? KNOWLEDGE

In fact, I'm a lot more proud of these seven new bookshelves that I had to get installed to hold 2,000 new BOOKS that I bought. It's like the billionaire Warren Buffett says, "The more you learn, the more you earn." Now, maybe you've read my blogs where I talk about how I read a book a day. You know, I read a book a day not to show off. It's again about the KNOWLEDGE.

In fact, the real reason I keep this borrowed Lamborghini here is that it's a reminder — a reminder that dreams are still possible, because it wasn't that long ago that I was in a little town across the country sleeping on a couch in a mobile home with only $47 in my bank account.

I didn't have a college degree. I had no opportunities. But, you know what? Something happened that changed my life. I bumped into a mentor — Rory Carroll. And another mentor, Erin Marquis, and a few more mentors — Daniel Golson, Steve Ewing, another person. I found five mentors. And they showed me what they did to pretend to be a multimillionaire. Again, it's not just about money. It's about the good life. Health, wealth, love, and happiness. And so, I wrote a little blog. It's actually on my website. You can click here on this blog, and it'll take you to my website, where I share three things that they taught me. Three things that you can implement today, no matter where you are. Now, this isn't a get-rich-quick scheme. You know, like they say, if things sound too good to be true, they are too good to be true. I'm not promising you that tomorrow you're going to be able to go out and borrow a Lamborghini.

But what I am telling you is it can happen faster than you think if you know the proven steps. So, I recorded and wrote a little 2-minute blog on my website. Uh, like I said, now it's not the most professional. I just wrote it here with my iPhone. But it's real.

Nobody can argue this is my true story, and I'm going to give you the three most important things you can do today. So, click the link. Go there. It's completely free to read. It's just a couple minutes. Invest in yourself. Always be curious. Don't be a cynic.