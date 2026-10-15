The Optional Carbon Fiber On This Lamborghini Revuelto Costs More Than The Average New Car
New cars are too expensive. It's really beating a dead horse at this point to keep talking about it, but it sucks. In September 2026, the average price of a new car hit $50,562 according to Kelly Blue Book, which is only $52 less than the all-time high that was reached in December 2025. Even cars like the humble Toyota RAV4 have gotten expensive, with that best-seller starting at $33,495 and reaching $44,895 for the top-end Limited, before you even add any options.
You know what I think is a much better use of fifty grand than spending it on some boring crossover or pickup truck? Use that money to buy some exposed carbon-fiber option packages for a Lamborghini Revuelto. The kind people at Lamborghini dropped off this incredible Revuelto painted in Viola 30th, the color made famous by the Diablo SE30 (which itself was made even more famous by starring in Jamiroquai's "Cosmic Girl" video). Among the $133,227 in options on my test car are two carbon-fiber packs that total $50,601. That's definitely worth it.
$50,601 in carbon fiber
The first of the two packages is titled "lower exterior carbon package – shiny," that last bit being self-explanatory: If you want to get visual carbon fiber on your Revuelto, you can either get it in a matte finish or a shiny finish. In this case, the lower package costs $24,623. Spec it and the front splitter, side skirts, the entire rear diffuser, and the fins in the front bumper will be made from carbon fiber instead of plain black plastic.
Then there's the "upper exterior carbon package – shiny" with a pricetag of $25,978. This gets you the lower windshield surround where the wipers are mounted, the side mirrors, the door handles and side intakes, and the engine cover all made from exposed carbon. If none of that's enough, you can also get the roof and A-pillars, rear spoiler, rear decklid and door fins in carbon, though Lamborghini's configurator gives no pricing info.
So what else gets this Revuelto to its $806,521 as-tested price? Well, first of all you have to add the $3,995 destination charge and $4,500 gas guzzler tax to the $664,799 base price. The Viola 30th paint costs $14,331, while the silver stripes on the rear diffuser are $4,052. There's thousands of dollars worth of extended leather inside, with Grigio Silver stitching being a $6,092 option on its own, and the manually adjustable sport seats are $8,387. Brake calipers in Nero Lucido (black) are $1,959, the matte black exhaust tips are $1,355, and the passenger display is $4,052.
$82,626 in other options
OK, now for the really egregious stuff. This Revuelto has the $3,596 Parking Pack that consists of parking sensors and a surround-view camera, and the $2,710 Surround Assistance Pack that includes blind-spot monitoring, front intersection assist, side assist, and rear cross-traffic alert. Yes, it is completely ridiculous that those things are optional on a car that is as wildly proportioned and hard to see out of as a Revuelto. Even more ridiculous is that this car doesn't have the Full High Assistant Pack that adds automated emergency braking and adaptive cruise control, along with a few other safety systems. That's right, this $800k supercar doesn't have adaptive cruise control.
Want an integrated garage door opener? That's $671. RGB ambient lighting costs $403, and it only has 30 colors to choose from. Backlit matte carbon-fiber door kick plates are $2,710, and the floor mats with leather borders will run you $671. Smartphone integration and connected services, i.e. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, costs $3,717. At least the $6,628 Sonus faber high-end audio system sounds great, and it seems like Lamborghini has made the cupholders standard. They barely fit an American-sized coffee cup, though.
That isn't even all of the options fitted to this Revuelto, but I've already wasted enough time writing this blog that could be spent driving my pink Lamborghini, so I am going to go and do that. What questions do you have about the 2026 Lamborghini Revuelto? Let me know in the comments below and I'll do my best to answer them all, whether that's in replies or in a future story or review.