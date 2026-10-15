The Optional Carbon Fiber On This Lamborghini Revuelto Costs More Than The Average New Car

The first of the two packages is titled "lower exterior carbon package – shiny," that last bit being self-explanatory: If you want to get visual carbon fiber on your Revuelto, you can either get it in a matte finish or a shiny finish. In this case, the lower package costs $24,623. Spec it and the front splitter, side skirts, the entire rear diffuser, and the fins in the front bumper will be made from carbon fiber instead of plain black plastic.

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Then there's the "upper exterior carbon package – shiny" with a pricetag of $25,978. This gets you the lower windshield surround where the wipers are mounted, the side mirrors, the door handles and side intakes, and the engine cover all made from exposed carbon. If none of that's enough, you can also get the roof and A-pillars, rear spoiler, rear decklid and door fins in carbon, though Lamborghini's configurator gives no pricing info.

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So what else gets this Revuelto to its $806,521 as-tested price? Well, first of all you have to add the $3,995 destination charge and $4,500 gas guzzler tax to the $664,799 base price. The Viola 30th paint costs $14,331, while the silver stripes on the rear diffuser are $4,052. There's thousands of dollars worth of extended leather inside, with Grigio Silver stitching being a $6,092 option on its own, and the manually adjustable sport seats are $8,387. Brake calipers in Nero Lucido (black) are $1,959, the matte black exhaust tips are $1,355, and the passenger display is $4,052.