These Are Your Favorite Lamborghinis

I was at Sonoma Raceway in usually beautiful Napa Valley, California yesterday to drive the new Lamborghini Temerario, the 907-horsepower plug-in-hybrid replacement for the ultra-successful Huracán. I say usually beautiful because yesterday, like other parts of California, Sonoma was hit by an atmospheric river, putting a bit of a damper on our track day aspirations. You'll have to wait until Monday to find out what I think of that new supercar, but you don't have to wait to find out which Lamborghinis your fellow Jalops love the most.

On Wednesday I asked our audience to tell me about their favorite Lamborghinis, and I even decided to allow limited-run models and concepts, as Lamborghini hasn't made that many cars in its 62-year existence. Your answers ran the gamut from the most bedroom poster–worthy supercars to some of the more obscure Lambos, which I always appreciate. Without further ado, these are my favorite answers to the question, "What's your favorite Lamborghini?"