If The Temerario's Exhaust Note Stopped You Buying One, Lamborghini Has Some Good News Made From Titanium
Despite the 10,000-rpm redline and its status as a mid-engined Italian supercar, the Lamborghini Temerario makes a noise that isn't universally loved. Our own Daniel Golson says this car's twin-turbo V8 is one of the best engines he's ever experienced, and Car Throttle says it sounds "incredible." Our own Andy Kalmowitz says it sounds "broken" below 3,000 rpm, while the Throttle House/Grand Tour guys once remarked that unless you're knocking on the redline's door, the Lambo simply "doesn't sound very good."
I think the Temerario having to live in the shadow of its naturally aspirated V10 Huracán predecessor has a lot to do with this mixed reception, but either way, Lamborghini has seemingly heard the feedback and is now raising the supercar's aural ceiling by offering a titanium exhaust from Akrapovič as a factory option. The upgrade is very much positioned as a sound enhancement, not necessarily a performance one, because in the first line of its press release, Lambo says it was "developed to amplify the natural acoustic character of its V8 engine while utilizing lightweight engineering."
Wider and lighter
These new optional pipes feature a different geometry and layout, physically wider tubes, custom manifolds, and a tailored silencer architecture. Strategic insulation keeps things cool in hot zones, and NVH was carefully calibrated so specific frequencies are enhanced. Lambo says this gives the Temerario "deep notes" at low rpm and an "incisive acoustic signature" at high ones.
It's made of high-grade titanium alloys, uses precision-cast valve housings, and is hand-assembled "across every component." Lamborghini says it weighs 25.1 pounds, 12% less than the standard exhaust, which means it cuts about 3.4 pounds from the car's curb weight. The tip is black to blend in with the car's rear end, and of course it says Akrapovič on the top so everyone at Cars & Coffee can know you spent the extra dough even when the car is off. There's good news for people who already have Temerarios looking for some extra, better decibels: the part will be available as a retrofit package.
Will it work?
We should note that, before this, the Temerario could already be had with a titanium muffler if you went for the lightweight Alleggerita Package that also bundled in a bunch of carbon-fiber bits, but this Akrapovič system is said to be new and therefore definitely not the same thing. Akrapovič is a Slovenian company that specializes in aftermarket exhausts, and has arguably become the name in the space, a bit like how Brembo is with brakes or Recaro is with seats. Lambo previously worked with Akrapovič on upgraded exhausts for the Urus SUV and Huracán STO.
For reference, the Temerario uses a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 along with three electric hybrid motors to produce 907 horsepower. For those who were on the fence about buying one because it apparently doesn't sound quite as nutty as that old V10 (I mean, that's why I haven't pulled the trigger yet), perhaps these new Slovenian pipes will change things for you.