If The Temerario's Exhaust Note Stopped You Buying One, Lamborghini Has Some Good News Made From Titanium

We should note that, before this, the Temerario could already be had with a titanium muffler if you went for the lightweight Alleggerita Package that also bundled in a bunch of carbon-fiber bits, but this Akrapovič system is said to be new and therefore definitely not the same thing. Akrapovič is a Slovenian company that specializes in aftermarket exhausts, and has arguably become the name in the space, a bit like how Brembo is with brakes or Recaro is with seats. Lambo previously worked with Akrapovič on upgraded exhausts for the Urus SUV and Huracán STO.

For reference, the Temerario uses a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 along with three electric hybrid motors to produce 907 horsepower. For those who were on the fence about buying one because it apparently doesn't sound quite as nutty as that old V10 (I mean, that's why I haven't pulled the trigger yet), perhaps these new Slovenian pipes will change things for you.