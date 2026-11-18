There may be a few people about to take some time off work for "personal reasons," by which they mean "to play Grand Theft Auto 6." It turns out, 43 of those people will be soldiers in the U.S. Army's 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion at Fort Stewart, Georgia. While they are being offered four days off from their duties to, you know, defend the nation, this isn't just something the Army is handing out for free. In order to grab this special leave to virtually boost cars, the soldiers also have to reenlist. Would anybody take that deal? One long weekend of gaming in exchange for years of life as a soldier? It turns out, dozens of people said, "Hooah!"

Looking a little closer, this might be a little less unbelievable than it sounds. As Task & Purpose reports, getting to play GTA for a few days wasn't a deciding factor in whether or not to stay in the Army. Most of these soldiers were already considering reenlistment anyway, so they took the deal as an extra bonus. The bigger idea here was less about incentivizing people to stick with the unit — things like a $60,000 re-signing bonus will handle that — and more about showing that the command sees and appreciates the hobbies of its troops. "We understand you; go ahead and play with your virtual cars," that sort of thing. Is that the kind of leadership that will keep you from entering civilian life? For 43 people, apparently the answer is yes.