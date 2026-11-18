43 Soldiers Will Reenlist In The U.S. Army With A Four-Day Leave To Play GTA 6
There may be a few people about to take some time off work for "personal reasons," by which they mean "to play Grand Theft Auto 6." It turns out, 43 of those people will be soldiers in the U.S. Army's 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion at Fort Stewart, Georgia. While they are being offered four days off from their duties to, you know, defend the nation, this isn't just something the Army is handing out for free. In order to grab this special leave to virtually boost cars, the soldiers also have to reenlist. Would anybody take that deal? One long weekend of gaming in exchange for years of life as a soldier? It turns out, dozens of people said, "Hooah!"
Looking a little closer, this might be a little less unbelievable than it sounds. As Task & Purpose reports, getting to play GTA for a few days wasn't a deciding factor in whether or not to stay in the Army. Most of these soldiers were already considering reenlistment anyway, so they took the deal as an extra bonus. The bigger idea here was less about incentivizing people to stick with the unit — things like a $60,000 re-signing bonus will handle that — and more about showing that the command sees and appreciates the hobbies of its troops. "We understand you; go ahead and play with your virtual cars," that sort of thing. Is that the kind of leadership that will keep you from entering civilian life? For 43 people, apparently the answer is yes.
Good effort, soldier (and also digital car thief)
This offer was only made to 130 people, so about one-third of those eligible took it. That looks like a relatively successful effort, especially for something that only costs the Army four days of leave per participant. Could Rockstar Games be the answer to the Army's recruitment woes?
Look, not everything the mighty United States military tries is going to be flashy, or even something you'd assume even matters all that much. Just last month, the Army tested a bold new technology that would put its helicopters at a level beyond any other force on Earth: in-flight peeing. Have you ever considered this before? No! When you stop and think about it, does it actually make sense? It does, in fact. So maybe a few "we get you" signals from command might just foster a tighter relationship between officer and enlisted. And that, as any veteran will tell you, really, truly does matter.