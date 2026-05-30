We Really Might Get 'BeamNG' On PS5 Before 'GTA 6'

As great as console driving games like "Gran Turismo" or "Forza" may be, crash damage physics isn't really their forte. Instead, "BeamNG.drive" has been the gold standard for satisfyingly crunchy collisions, but it's only been playable on PC. That exclusivity comes to an end soon because, according to a PlayStation Blog post by BeamNG CEO Thomas Fischer, the game is coming to PlayStation 5 sometime later this year. Yes, depending when exactly in 2026 it drops, we really might get gaming's best car crash simulator on PS5 before "Grand Theft Auto VI."

For those unfamiliar, "BeamNG" first came out all the way back in 2015 and is billed as a driving sim but its real claim to fame is what Fischer himself describes as "an uncompromising real-time soft-body physics engine." Translation: cars deform, break apart, and even catch fire realistically when they hit things. Pair that with open-world maps and simulated traffic, and it's basically the dream game for anyone who derives dopamine from watching IIHS crash test videos on YouTube late at night.

To give you an idea of what it's like, here's a compilation of crashes on "BeamNG":