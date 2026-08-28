GTA VI Has A Race Track, And Racing Looks Like A Much Bigger Deal In New Gameplay Trailer

If you want to skip straight to the brief racing clips, scrub to 17:40, though be warned — the video is surely NSFW, and the racing clip is immediately preceded by some strip club action. This is "Grand Theft Auto," after all.

In GTA V, racing was a pretty minor aspect of the gameplay, with all of the action relegated to simple point-to-point street races, but in the new game it's legit racing. Most of the cars in the brief clip are race-prepped, with the player piloting a bewinged sedan that's clearly inspired by current BMWs like the 3 Series and 5 Series, complete with graphics in the M colors. Other cars on track are GTA versions of the Dodge Charger and Challenger, Ford Mustang, and Infiniti G35; they all have funny sponsor stickers and liveries. In the left corner is the mini-map, while in the bottom-right corner of the screen we can see a lap counter, a lap timer, and a display showing what position you're in.

Rockstar Games

Rockstar still has yet to release the map or any other racing-specific info, but according to leaks the track will be called Gellhorn International Raceway, and it's got a hell of a complex layout. The track is clearly inspired by Sebring — the fictional state of Leonida where the game takes place is based on Florida, so that makes sense — but much of the track design and layout also seems to pull from the Nürburgring, Le Mans and Monza. It's apparently pretty long, too, coming it at over than 3 miles, and there's at least one section where you'll get some air (surely one of many).

Judging by the leaks, there also seem to be drag strips and two different oval tracks, at least one of which is a dirt course, among other possible race tracks. For those who like their thrills on two wheels, there's also a bunch of dirt bike tracks and a motocross course, which is featured in the trailer. You'll also be able to ride scooters, drive boats, fly planes and helicopters, paddle kayaks, and try out all sorts of other modes of transportation. There's even an in-game rideshare service called Ryde Me, the exact sort of humor we come to these games for. Rockstar says GTA VI's map is double the size of GTA V's and three times that of "Red Dead Redemption 2," so surely there will be a lot more racing content to discover.